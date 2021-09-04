Blue Springs comeback on Ray-Pec falls just short after pair of weather delays

Dave McQueen

PrepsKC Staff Writer

Zander Dombrowski spent the better part of two hours huddled with his Raymore-Peculiar teammates under the home bleachers at Blue Springs’ Peve Stadium.

As the visiting team, it was the best shelter they could find to ride out a pair of hour-plus lightning delays.

Did the Panthers starting quarterback fear his team would lose the edge that came with jumping out to a quick two-touchdown lead? Not really.

“That was just an odd situation,” Dombrowski said. “That’s the first time any of us had been in that situation. But we fought hard all game and we just continued to fight.”

Ray-Pec wasn’t as dominant after the break, but Blue Springs wasn’t as slipshod either. The Wildcats battled back to within a point, but Ray-Pec got the late score it needed to seal a 21-13 victory on a long Friday night in a Suburban Big Eight contest.

Ray-Pec (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) had a 14-0 lead when the stands were first cleared not even a minute into the second quarter. The game resumed an hour later, but only for another six minutes before another hour-long lightning delay began.

“I talked to the kids about focus and didn’t try to get them up too soon,” said Ray-Pec coach Sean Martin, who went through the same situation in a game at Staley seven years ago. “To the kids’ credit, they got themselves up and got focused and did great.”

At the time, Blue Springs (0-2, 0-2) needed a break after a first quarter played entirely in their territory. The Wildcats’ first possession ended with a short punt that set up Ray-Pec’s first touchdown on a dazzling 38-yard reverse by wide receiver Jaidyn Doss.

Blue Springs quarterback Sal Caldarella fumbled on the Wildcats’ next play, and soon after Dombrowski hooked up with running back Nick Karr for a 9-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead.

“We got some rhythm going and it might have helped us,” said Blue Springs coach David White, whose Wildcats were driving before the first delay. “It was late at night, it was raining and I think our kids got excited about playing in some different circumstances.”

Blue Springs started moving the ball more effectively behind its running back duo of Kyle Bruce and Calvin Griffin, and the Wildcats’ defense made more key stops, especially in the second half.

After Ray-Pec went three-and-out to start the third quarter, Blue Springs went 84 yards on seven plays and pulled within 14-7 on a punishing 14-yard TD run by Griffin.

And when defensive back Dalesean Staley stepped in front of Dombrowski’s next pass and returned it to the 4-yard line for his second pick of the game, Blue Springs cashed in. Caldarella found tight end Eli Youman in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard TD strike. The Wildcats still trailed 14-13, though, after the extra point was blocked.

“To their credit, they kept coming and coming,” Martin said.

Ray-Pec drove inside the Blue Springs 10 on its next two possessions but the Wildcats’ defense stopped them on fourth-down plays both times. But when the Panthers got the ball again at midfield midway through the fourth quarter, they marched 11 plays and put the game away with Karr’s 5-yard touchdown run.

“That felt good to get it in, man,” Dombrowski said. “We were in the red zone quite a bit in the second half and it felt nice to get it in for that last score.”

And put an end to a long and stormy night.