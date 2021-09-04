Blue Springs South football looks to regroup after shutout loss to Titans

Derek Wiley

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South football coach Matt Klein’s message was simple as the Jaguars took a knee in the end zone after Friday night’s 35-0 loss at home to Lee’s Summit West – continue to work and come together.

“We’ve got trust in our kids,” Klein said. “We know that we can be better, and we’ve just got to have a better week of prep and go out there and execute.

“There’s no reason to panic. It’s early in the year and there’s a thousand factors going on every Friday night and every week. We’ve got to come together and trust each other.”

The Jaguars, whose final drive of the game ended with an incomplete pass at Lee’s Summit West’s 16-yard line, struggled offensively all night, finishing with 163 total yards.

Of Blue Spring South’s 12 drives, seven ended with a punt. The Jaguars also lost a fumble and three times turned the ball over on downs.

“We’re just struggling right now,” Klein said. “It’s just a level of execution. We’re just always one guy off, just making this block to spring stuff and get us going. I really think it’s as simple as that. We’ve got the kids to do it and we’re going to continue to put them in the best position we can.”

Blue Springs South tried to establish the run in the first half but finished with just 42 yards on 18 carries.

“We thought we had some things in the run game that we liked to do and we just didn’t get that done in the first half,” Klein said.

Theodis Thomas carried the load for the Jaguars, finishing with 54 yards on 16 carries before leaving the game with an injury late in the third quarter.

Lee’s Summit West’s defense was ready for the Jaguars rushing attack after watching Blue Spring South’s week one film.

“Against Lee’s Summit North, they ran the ball very well,” Lee’s Summit West coach Vinny Careswell said. “We packed the box and tried to take away the run and make them throw the ball. Our defense really flew around. We had some big plays, some big hits. Blue Springs South is a much-improved team from last year.”

The Titans also leaned on the running game but with more success, swapping Jayden Hines and David Mayo in and out at quarterback along with starter Jameson Hardin.

“They’re (Hines and Mayo) very athletic and we wanted to run the ball and they can do that,” Careswell said. “They did a fantastic job.”

Mayo scored Lee’s Summit West’s first two touchdowns, both on runs of 3 yards in the first quarter.

Blue Springs South trailed 21-0 at halftime after Lee’s Summit West senior Ben Eley blocked a punt, which senior Rylan Williams recovered in the end zone with 26 seconds remaining.

The Jaguars were then forced to open up the offense in the second half as quarterback Cash Parker finished the game completing 5 of 18 passes for 59 yards.

Blue Springs South’s defense kept the Jaguars in the game. Lineman Avion Phiilips recovered a fumble in the first quarter while CJ Douglas had two sacks.

“Our defense battled, and our kids were playing hard,” Klein said. “Offensively, we can’t leave our defense on the field that long and scoring some points probably gives our defense confidence. We’ve got to continue to get better.”

The Titans added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run by Hines and then a 5-yard scored on a toss sweep by Jackson Surratt.

“Their offensive line did a really good job,” Klein said. “I know Coach Careswell considers that the strength of their team and they played really well tonight. It’s definitely something that we’ve got to get better at is winning the line of scrimmage.”

Cutlines

Blue Springs South junior Bryce Reeves tries to run away from a Lee’s Summit West tackler in the first quarter of Friday game at South.

Blue Springs South senior Avion Phillips celebrates on the sideline after recovering a fumble against Lee’s Summit West.

A gang of Blue Springs South tacklers surround Lee’s Summit West running back Jackson Surratt in the first quarter of Friday night’s football game.