Fort Osage football adds to strong start by downing rival Staley

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

The heartbreak of a 3-7 record in the 2020 football season is paying huge dividends for coach Brock Bult's 2021 Fort Osage Indians.

A young, inexperienced squad survived that season, worked hard in the offseason and was ready to grab the spotlight this fall. The Indians improved to 2-0 after claiming an impressive 36-21 victory over rival Staley Friday night at Fort Osage.

There were plenty of fireworks and an electric atmosphere, which had nothing to do with the lightning that forced a 55-minute delay in the game with Fort Osage leading 14-7 in the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Greg Menne was nearly flawless in executing an offense that totaled 331 total yards. He was 9 of 11 for 145 yards and two touchdowns and the Indians rushed for 145 yards on 51 carries.

Senior linebacker David Jacquez led a Fort Osage defense that showed no mercy in the victory, holding Staley to just 49 yards rushing on 20 carries and 204 yards through the air. However, Falcons quarterback Cole Robertson was just 11 of 31 and spent much of the night looking for an open receiver while a Fort Osage pass rusher was in his back pocket.

And Bult is fond of talking about the three important phases of winning football – offense, defense and special teams – and sophomore placekicker Xander Shepherd had field goals of 42, 37 and 29 yards to easily offset an early missed extra point.

And junior wide receiver Larenzo Fenner, who caught three passes for 62 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, would have been the focal point of the game, but a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown – in which nine different Falcons bounced off him – and touchdown receptions of 20 and 35 yards were all called back because of penalties.

Yet after the game, Fenner was dancing with his teammates, while sporting a winner's smile that lit up the stadium.

"It's all about the win," said Fenner, who had two touchdowns nullified last week when the Indians claimed a 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central. "I'm smiling because we won and we did a great job against one of our biggest rivals. Did you see what our defense did out there tonight? They dominated. And every time they did something big, we wanted to reward them with a score."

That was something Jacquez noticed, and was happy to talk about after leading a surprise dousing of Bult in the jubilant locker room.

"This wins for Coach Bult, all our coaches, our fans – everyone!" Jacquez said. "The offense got it done tonight. We lost out on some big touchdowns, but the offense kept grinding and finding a way to score."

When asked about the magnitude of a win over Staley, Jacquez shot a steely glare and said, "Everyone thinks of William Chrisman as our biggest rival, but a school has to beat you to have a rivalry. Our biggest rival is Staley – they beat us, we beat them, we go after it each time we play.

"We got them tonight, and it's time to enjoy it. But we're going to watch film and get ready for our next opponent."

He then added, "But it does feel good to beat your biggest rival."

Shepherd, a standout midfielder on the Indians soccer team, was thrilled to add to Fort Osage's big night.

"I got real serious about kicking last year," Shepherd said. "I don't know what happened on the extra point I missed, but I knew I wasn't going to miss another kick the rest of the night. This was just a great win, and like you said, offense, defense and special teams all played a big role in the win."

The score was 14-7 in favor of Fort Osage (on a 75-yard Menne pass to Christen Penamon and a 4-yard Menne run) when lightning sizzled across the skyline south of the stadium.

"We had some momentum going, and the break couldn't have come at a worse time," Bult said. "But here's the difference between this year's team and the young, inexperienced team we had last year. I don't know if we could have maintained our focus or our momentum last year, and we did so many good things tonight.

"We have some things to clean up, but we played a really good game against one of the best teams in the city."

Staley came back and tied it at 14-all, but Menne hit Fenner for that 44-yard bomb and it was 20-14.

Javen Hall then ran for a 6-yard touchdown and Shepherd drilled the 42-yard field goal, that would have been good from 52 yards out.

Shepherd added two more field goals and the Falcons scored a touchdown, but it was too little, too late.

"I love this team, we're all like brothers," Menne said. "We made some mistakes and didn't let them affect us on the next play or the next series. That's what experience and maturity means to a team."