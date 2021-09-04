Defense bounces back, Caleb Larson bounces outside to lift Grain Valley to win

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Grain Valley defense took its licks in a Week 1 loss to Smithville.

The Eagles surrendered 42 points in the loss, which ended a streak of five straight years with an opening day win. That unit needed to rebound in a big way in Friday’s game at Oak Park.

It did just that.

The Eagles (1-1) got an interception each from junior cornerback Keagan Hart and junior linebacker Cole Elliott while holding Oak Park to 254 yards of offense in a 35-14 road win.

Grain Valley’s offense struggled in the first quarter and the defense was able to keep the team in it by holding the Northmen scoreless. That set the stage for the Eagles to score on three consecutive possessions to help them take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

“That first half we are like, ‘Holy moly.’ We’re killing ourselves offensively and we are not making the right reads,” Grain Valley head coach David Allie said. “(The defense) turned the page for us, then the offense got going in the second. Hats off to the defense. They were tremendous.”

Quarterback Caleb Larson took care of the offense meanwhile. He had 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 4 of 9 passes for another 45 yards.

Larson scored on a 9-yard run on a designed keeper to make it 7-0 at the 11:38 mark in the second. After that, the defense made an immediate impact.

Hart picked off Northmen quarterback Ty Clemens along the right sideline and returned it to the Oak Park 17 before a penalty brought the ball back to the 32. A few plays into the ensuing drive, Larson scored again on a 20-yard read option run to put his team up 14-0.

“I read the quarterback’s eyes,” Hart said, “but also Gage Forkner had a huge hit on the wide receiver to give me time to get me where I needed to be. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn’t have had that interception.”

A muffed punt on Oak Park’s next possession set Grain Valley up at the Northmen 20. The Eagles took advantage when senior wide receiver Logan Pratt received the ball on reverse handoff for a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.

With 4:01 left in the third, Larson faked a handoff to senior running back Jaxon Wyatt, hesitated for a second, then took off down the right sideline and scored on a 45-yard run, making it 28-0.

With the Oak Park defense focusing on stopping runs up the middle, Larson capitalized on the outside.

“They were loading up the box and trying to take away our B gap runs – the dive and the read,” Allie said. “When they do that, that opens up the quarterback sweep that Caleb ran to perfection tonight.”

Added Larson: “I turned around and had three guys in my face. I just turned and ran and got what I could get and it turned out to be a touchdown.”

While the offense did all its damage in the second and third quarters, the Eagles defense remained consistent throughout. Elliott capped off the performance when he intercepted Clemens on a diving catch at the Oak Park 44.

“I think we played great,” Hart said. “We were well prepared after watching film. With the work that we put in, I knew it was going to pay off.”

That set up the first career scoring run for freshman running back DJ Harris, who broke a tackle and rumbled up the middle for 35 yards. Harris finished with 65 yards on eight carries.

“It felt amazing,” Harris said. “It was crazy because I really didn’t really think I had that many yards left to go. I just broke free, took what I got and I have to thank my line for that.”

The Grain Valley defense didn’t give up a point until the game had virtually been decided. Clemens had two late touchdown passes, one for 38 yards to Bubba Bogart and another for 40 yards to Marlon Gant.

“I thought we played well up front,” said Allie, whose team had two sacks. “The secondary did a good job of keeping the pass down. We had two picks and could have had a third. The secondary did a great job rolling their coverages and disguising it, which possibly made the quarterback rethink.”