Truman coach finds positives despite 17th straight loss

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Truman’s losing skid continues but Coach Charlie Pugh pointed out some positives after a 45-7 loss to Winnetonka Friday at Griffin Stadium.

The Patriots moved the ball effectively in the second half and despite not having a deep roster, some new faces got involved in the offense late.

However, early miscues opened the door for the Griffins to build a 45-0 lead in what was their first varsity true home game in school history.

The highlight in the loss – the 17th straight dating back to 2019 – was a point after attempt in the third quarter.

Laney Smith trotted out there and the senior lined up to kick.

Then, Winnetonka went offside. So, she lined up again to kick. Then, Winnetonka went offside again.

With the ball at the 1-yard line, she kicked the extra point through the uprights to make it 45-7.

“It was great to see Laney Smith score and get a PAT and it was a really big deal for her,” Pugh said. “She came out (for the team) this summer. She’s been plugging away.”

She is believed to be the first girl to score a point for the football team in school history.

That scoring drive provided 65 of the team’s 152 yards.

The big play was a 37-yard pass from Zane Anderson to Patrick Martin on third-and-13 from the Winnetonka 44.

The catch moved the ball inside the red zone.

Sophomore Zavion Toombs did the rest. He got four straight handoffs and bulldozed his way into the end zone with 3:48 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run.

He finished with 85 yards on 19 carries.

“This next week we will be back at home and we will look at simplifying things a little more,” Pugh said. “Our depth up front is not where it needs to be, so we will simplify things and get after it. You see what happened the last two weeks, we got back to the basics and moved the ball.”

The power-running game continued in the fourth quarter – a running clock in the second half made things move quickly.

Junior John Chapin took over at quarterback when the Patriots were at the 1-yard line and busted out for a 22-yard gain. Toombs had his longest carry of the night two plays later, gaining 23 yards and moving the ball into Griffin territory.

The game ended shortly after.

Winnetonka (1-1) scored first though its opening drive featured a nearly 50-minute delay due to lightning in the area. Two plays back to the restart Johnell Essex scored on a 2-yard run.

His brother, Jason, caught a 22-yard pass to cap the next drive to make it 14-0 after the first quarter. Jason Essex is an Iowa State commit.

The Griffins then added 24 points in the second quarter, on three touchdown runs by quarterback Devin Sontag, who took over the role this week. Also mixed in was a safety when Truman’s punter went down for a low snap and took a knee in the end zone.

“Hats off to Tonka, they were very prepared,” Pugh said. “Consistency and discipline. We got to keep battling. Usually it is never as bad as you think. We will watch film and I know some good things are out there. All of it now is like a snowball effect and you think the world will end.”