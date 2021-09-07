Takeaways from Week 2 of Eastern Jackson County high school football

Patterns are starting to take shape after two weeks of the high school football season for the 10 teams in Eastern Jackson County.

Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North and Van Horn have gotten off to 2-0 starts. Grain Valley bounced back from a big loss in the opener with a victory Friday, while William Chrisman and Oak Grove stumbled in Week 2 after wins in their season openers.

Blue Springs and Blue Springs South have both started 0-2, as have Truman and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.

With that in mind, here are the top takeaways from Week 2:

Blue Springs’ 0-2 is different

Blue Springs hasn’t gotten off to 0-2 starts in consecutive years in quite a while.

But the Wildcats sit at 0-2 for the second straight year. But this year’s 0-2 is different than last year’s 0-2. And the Wildcats’ 0-2 is different than most 0-2 teams in the state.

The Wildcats took a good Liberty team to the brink, tying the game with one second left before losing 43-42 on a two-point conversion in overtime. The Wildcats lost 46-28 to Liberty in last year’s season opener.

On Friday, Blue Springs played defending Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar close, pulling within 14-13 on Sal Caldarella’s touchdown pass to tight end Eli Youman in the third quarter.

More:Vito's Original in Blue Springs adds St. Michael to its list of mouths to feed on football Fridays

The Wildcats kept it close before Ray-Pec scored late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Last year, the Wildcats lost by 27 to the Panthers.

“To their credit, they kept coming and coming,” Ray-Pec coach Sean Martin said of the Wildcats.

Expect Blue Springs to play many close games in the brutal Suburban Big Eight and could be a factor come district time despite a less than favorable record.

Fenner emerges for Fort Osage

Junior receiver Larenzo Fenner has been a standout as a freshman and sophomore for Fort Osage.

He may becoming a star in his junior season.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver had three catches for 62 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, in Friday’s 36-21 win over Staley.

That may not sound impressive but consider what was taken away from him because of penalties. He had a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown, in which he broke numerous tackles, negated by a yellow flag.

He also had touchdown receptions of 20 and 35 yards called back because of penalties.

More:Fort Osage football adds to strong start by downing rival Staley

And that was after having two more touchdown catches called back on penalties in the season-opening 61-21 drubbing of St. Joseph Central.

But Fenner wasn’t complaining following the win over Staley. In fact, it was the opposite.

"It's all about the win," he said. "I'm smiling because we won and we did a great job against one of our biggest rivals. Did you see what our defense did out there tonight? They dominated. And every time they did something big, we wanted to reward them with a score."

Not all doom and gloom for Truman

Yes, Truman fell to 0-2 with its 17th straight loss Friday, a 45-7 setback to Winnetonka.

But Truman coach Charlie Pugh is trying to find little wins where he can, and he found one in running back Zavion Toombs. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound sophomore showed some grit with 85 yards on 19 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run, the Patriots’ lone score.

Truman kicker Laney Smith also got her first varsity point on that score after winning the kicking job in preseason practice.

More:'I'm the kicker, not the girl kicker': Laney Smith wins starting job for Truman High School football

“It was great to see Laney Smith score and get a PAT and it was a really big deal for her,” Pugh said. “She came out (for the team) this summer. She’s been plugging away.”

Grain Valley Eagles back on track

Grain Valley, after a mistake- and penalty-plagued season opener against Smithville, appeared to be on their way to another bad start in Friday’s game against Oak Park.

But the Eagles, who advanced to the Class 5 state quarterfinals last season, turned their season around in the second quarter. Thanks to help from a staunch defense, they scored on three straight possessions in the second period to spark a 35-0 run on the way to a 35-14 win.

Only two late scores against the Grain Valley reserves made the score respectable for Oak Park.

The Eagles appear to have a three-way rushing attack now. Quarterback Caleb Larson (149), senior running back Jaxon Wyatt (59) and freshman DJ Harris (65) combined for 273 of Grain Valley’s 285 yards rushing and four touchdowns.