Vito's Original in Blue Springs adds St. Michael to its list of mouths to feed on football Fridays

Friday mornings just got a lot more interesting – and busy – for Vito Mannino, his son Onofrio and the Vito's Original Pizza family.

For years, Vito has opened the door to his restaurant, 110 Missouri 7 in Blue Springs, at 4 a.m. to make more than 500 pizzas for the Blue Springs and Fort Osage school districts.

The Manninos also make up 20 pizzas for the press box at either Blue Springs or Blue Springs South high schools for their home football games to feed the staff and work crews.

And now, they are making 69 box lunches – a submarine sandwich, chips and a cookie – for the football players at St. Michael the Archangel.

More:Fort Osage football adds to strong start by downing rival Staley

"I've eaten here for years and I thought I would ask Vito about making meals for our players," said Leslie Lowe-McTamney, who meets Onoforio at 2:30 each Friday to pick up the meals. "And they are amazing. I don't know why I didn't think of this a few years ago. Everyone in Blue Springs knows about Vito's and they are such great people and their food is amazing!"

When asked about his new venture, Vito grins and says, "They called me after the first night we served the players food and they said, 'There's twice as much meat on this submarine than there is on most sandwiches.' That's what we like to hear."

While Vito is a master at his craft, he could use a bit of help on the marketing side.

"We're about to celebrate our 20th anniversary," he said, "on Aug. 21."

He pauses for a moment, shakes his head, and adds, "That was a week or so ago. Wow, we should have done something."

He's been doing something right for two decades, and doesn't have any plans for stopping now.

Mannino, his son Onofrio and their 12-member pizza family have their daily routines down to a science.

More:Blue Springs South football looks to regroup after shutout loss to Titans

“People hear we make 400 or 500 pizzas and they say, ‘Pizza Man, you’re crazy,’” chuckled Mannino.

“It was such an honor for the Blue Springs and Fort Osage school districts to trust us with feeding their students and staff. And by now, we know what we’re doing.”

He punctuates the comment with a wink.

Throughout the week, Mannino makes all the pizza dough fresh that day. He will go through 35 or more 50-pound bags of flour.

“I don’t think anyone knows how hard my dad works,” Onofrio said, “because this is his place. He’s up here seven days a week, and he gets in around 4 (a.m.) on Wednesdays and Fridays and around 5 or 5:30 the other days of the week.”

“He takes so much pride in this place – we all do.”

And Onofrio is thrilled with adding the St. Michael football team to the area squads who get fired up for their game by eating Vito's pizza.

"It's great, we love it," he said, as he made the 69 Guardian lunches. "We're here for our community. People in Eastern Jackson County have been very good to us and we want to be always be there for them."