William Chrisman football seeks new opponent after Raytown opts out over COVID-19
The William Chrisman football team is looking for a new opponent for Friday's game.
The Bears were supposed to travel to Raytown for a 7 p.m. Suburban Middle Six contest, but the Blue Jays have opted out this week because of COVID-19 concerns.
William Chrisman activities director Greg McGhee confirmed that Chrisman is seeking a new opponent for Friday. He said that this conference game will not be made up.
Contact McGhee at Greg_McGhee@isdschools.org if interested in a game with the Bears.
Here is the rest of the Week 3 schedule in Eastern Jackson County:
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast