William Chrisman football seeks new opponent after Raytown opts out over COVID-19

The William Chrisman football team is looking for a new opponent for Friday's game.

The Bears were supposed to travel to Raytown for a 7 p.m. Suburban Middle Six contest, but the Blue Jays have opted out this week because of COVID-19 concerns.

William Chrisman activities director Greg McGhee confirmed that Chrisman is seeking a new opponent for Friday. He said that this conference game will not be made up.

Contact McGhee at Greg_McGhee@isdschools.org if interested in a game with the Bears.

Here is the rest of the Week 3 schedule in Eastern Jackson County:

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast