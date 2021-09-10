Week 3 EJC high school football schedule and scores
The Examiner
Here is the high school football schedule and scores for Eastern Jackson County in Week 3:
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Washington (Mo.) 28, William Chrisman 21 (William Chrisman's Anthony Miller runs for 3 touchdowns of 56, 22 and 11 yards).
Friday, Sept. 10
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School