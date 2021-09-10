Week 3 EJC high school football schedule and scores

The Examiner

Here is the high school football schedule and scores for Eastern Jackson County in Week 3:

Thursday, Sept. 9

• Washington (Mo.) 28, William Chrisman 21 (William Chrisman's Anthony Miller runs for 3 touchdowns of 56, 22 and 11 yards).

Friday, Sept. 10

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City  

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center  

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman  

7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School