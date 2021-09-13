Fort Osage, Van Horn football seeking new opponents this week
The Fort Osage and Van Horn high school football teams are seeking new opponents for this week's games.
Fort Osage was originally scheduled to play host to Raytown at 7 p.m. Friday in a Suburban Middle Six Conference contest, but Raytown has opted out for a second straight week.
Raytown was supposed to play William Chrisman last week but bowed out because of COVID-19 concerns. Chrisman found Washington (Mo.) as an opponent on Wednesday and played at Washington on Thursday, losing 28-21.
As of midday Monday, Fort Osage activities director Ryan Schartz said that the Indians were still in the process of seeking a new opponent.
Fort Osage (2-1) also had to change opponents in Week 1 when Kearney opted out. The Indians played St. Joseph Central instead and rolled to a 61-21 victory.
Van Horn activities director Chris Corrie confirmed Monday afternoon that the Falcons were also seeking a new opponent.
Van Horn was scheduled to host Hogan Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday at William Chrisman High School, but the Rams have opted out of this week's game.
Van Horn (2-1) also had to find a new opponent last week when Kansas City Southeast opted out. The Falcons played Winnetonka instead and fell 35-33 when the Griffins staged a late comeback.