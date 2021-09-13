Here are some of the top performers from Week 3 of high school football

The Examiner

Kyle Bruce has been a pleasant surprise for the Blue Springs High School football team.

The Wildcats basketball team's point guard has turned into a pretty good running back on the gridiron.

After 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Friday's 37-9 victory over Staley, Bruce is averaging 104.7 yards per game and has four touchdowns through three games.

Bruce is averaging 7.9 yards per carry, has no fumbles and has amassed 314 yards for the season.

He is one of several top performers in Eastern Jackson County high school football's Week 3:

OFFENSE

• Anthony Miller, William Chrisman: 12 carries, 149 yards, three touchdowns in 28-21 loss to Washington (Mo.).

• Sir'Rahn Felix, William Chrisman: 4 catches, 85 yards in 28-21 loss to Washington (Mo.).

• Cash Parker, Blue Springs South: 23 of 35 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 loss to Park Hill.

• Theodis Thomas, Blue Springs South: 26 carries, 106 yards in 45-21 loss to Park Hill.

• Luke Seib, Blue Springs South: 10 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD in 45-21 loss to Park Hill.

• Keagan Hart, Grain Valley: 4 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD in 38-28 loss to Park Hill South.

• Caleb Larson, Grain Valley: 11-17, 158 yards, 2 TDs, no interceptions in 38-28 loss to Park Hill South.

• Jaxon Wyatt, Grain Valley: 22 carries, 97 yards in 38-28 loss to Park Hill South.

• Carson Smith, Oak Grove: 24 carries, 202 yards, two touchdowns in 62-40 loss to Center.

• Clynton Stewart, Oak Grove: 15 carries, 140 yards, 2 TDs in 62-40 loss to Center.

• Jamison Kirk, Oak Grove: 11 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD in 62-40 loss to Center.

• Brendan Griffin, Oak Grove: 18 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD in 62-40 loss to Center.

• Zavion Brown, Van Horn: 11 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs rushing, and 5-10 passing for 107 yards and 2 TDs in 35-33 loss to Winnetonka.

• Quincey Baker, Lee's Summit North: 20 carries, 141 yards, 1 TD in 28-7 win over Liberty.

• Tre Baker, Lee's Summit North: 10-20 for 140 yards and 1 TD passing, and 5 carries for 41 yards and 2 TDs in 28-7 win over Liberty.

DEFENSE

• Ike Ezeogu, Blue Springs: The senior defensive end had 8 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 39-7 win over Staley.

• Lance Nauer, William Chrisman: 17 Tackles and 9 assists in 28-21 loss to Washington (Mo.).

• Nathan Campos, William Chrisman: 17 Tackles and 8 assists in 28-21 loss to Washington (Mo.).

• Terry Baker, William Chrisman: 7 Tackles and 10 assists in 28-21 loss to Washington (Mo.).

• Cole Elliott, Grain Valley: 5 tackles, 1 interception in 38-28 loss to Park Hill South.

• Gage Forkner, Grain Valley: 11 tackles, 0.5 tackle for a loss in 38-28 loss to Park Hill South.

• Aaron Henson, Fort Osage: 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss in 28-13 loss to North Kansas City.