Top takeaways after Week 3 of Eastern Jackson County high school football

The new wave of the COVID-19 Delta variant is already having a profound effect on the Eastern Jackson County high school football season.

For the second time in four weeks, both Fort Osage and Van Horn are seeking new opponents for their games.

Fort Osage was originally scheduled to play host to Raytown at 7 p.m. Friday in a Suburban Middle Six Conference contest, but Raytown has opted out for a second straight week.

Raytown was supposed to play William Chrisman last week but bowed out because of COVID-19 concerns. Chrisman found Washington (Mo.) as an opponent on Wednesday and played at Washington on Thursday, losing 28-21.

As of midday Monday, Fort Osage activities director Ryan Schartz said that the Indians were still in the process of seeking a new opponent.

Fort Osage (2-1) also had to change opponents in Week 1 when Kearney opted out. The Indians played St. Joseph Central instead and rolled to a 61-21 victory.

And Fort Osage was affected last week in a 28-13 loss against North Kansas City. Several Indians offensive linemen were forced to sit out the game, and quarterback Greg Menne was sacked 13 times as the offense struggled.

Van Horn activities director Chris Corrie confirmed Monday afternoon that the Falcons were also seeking a new opponent.

Van Horn was scheduled to host Hogan Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday at William Chrisman High School, but the Rams have opted out of this week's game.

Van Horn (2-1) also had to find a new opponent last week when Kansas City Southeast opted out. The Falcons played Winnetonka instead and fell 35-33 when the Griffins staged a late comeback.

With Raytown missing two conference games that won't be made up, a team that expected to challenge for the Suburban Middle Six title appears to be out of luck for a league title.

Stay tuned for more possible changes.

Bears ready for anything

William Chrisman proved it's not going to back down from any challenge.

After Raytown pulled out of last week's game, the Bears didn't find another opponent until Wednesday. And Thursday night they traveled across the state to take on a Washington (Mo.) Blue Jays team it had never faced before with little to no preparation.

And the Bears nearly pulled off the victory, rallying from a 14-0 deficit to make it close before falling 28-21.

"It was a great opportunity for our team to travel and play a game. Our kids handled the trip well and competed hard," Chrisman head coach Matt Perry said. "They were a tough opponent with an offensive style that can be hard to handle without any prep time. Realistically if the ball bounces our way a couple times, the score might have been different. Still there was a lot of growth from playing that game and it will make us better for the future the end of the season."

And Anthony Miller proved he is a force this season, rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, an average of 12.4 yards per carry.

"Anthony Miller is a special talent that makes our offense go," Perry said. "Hopefully he can keep his success rolling."

Basketball players can play football

Kyle Bruce has been a pleasant surprise for Blue Springs.

The Wildcats basketball team's point guard has turned into a pretty good running back on the gridiron.

After 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Friday's 37-9 victory over Staley, Bruce is averaging 104.7 yards per game and has four touchdowns through three games.

Bruce is averaging 7.9 yards per carry, has no fumbles and has amassed 314 yards for the season.