Blue Springs High School basketball standout Kyle Bruce breaks out as a football star

Three weeks into the 2021 high school football season, one of the biggest surprises in Eastern Jackson County has been the success of Blue Springs senior running back Kyle Bruce.

If you're a prep sports fan, the name Bruce may be familiar because of his success as the starting point guard for the Wildcats basketball team – the guy who has the keys to coach Adam Jones' potent offense.

Now, as we approach Week 4, he has fans, teammates and coach David White buzzing about his 314 rushing yards, 7.85-yards-per-carry average and four touchdowns.

In last week's 37-9 victory over Staley, he had 106 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

"Did I expect to do this well, this early in the season?" asked Bruce, repeating the question. "I expected the team to do well, and I wanted to be a part of that success, but I didn't expect 300-some yards rushing and four touchdowns.”

He started the season with 166 yards and a pair of scores in 18 carries in an overtime loss to Liberty. He's averaging 104.7 yards per game. Not bad for the basketball player’s varsity debut.

"You know, I'm a basketball player (laughing). Coach White and his staff gave me the opportunity, and I made the most of it this summer,” said Bruce, who has played football for the previous three years but never rose to the varsity level. “I never missed a practice, I never missed weights, I wanted to make an impression. I wanted them to notice me and believe that I could be an important part of this team, and it's all happened, just like I dreamed about.”

His teammates have noticed too.

I'm proud of Kyle," said Wildcats defensive end and tight end Ike Ezeogu, also a basketball standout who has played on the court with Bruce the past three seasons. "Everybody thinks of him as our point guard, and he's showing he can play. He was amazing last week and I think he's going to just get better and better."

So does sophomore quarterback Sal Caldarella.

"He makes my life so much easier because they can't put three guys in the box and have everyone else in secondary, or Kyle's going to kill you – running through you, around you or just running away from you.

"I didn't know he was going to be this good. I don't know if he thought he was going to be this good – and this is his first year on varsity. Man, I can't wait to see what he does, and what we do as a team, in our next game."

Neither can head coach David White, whose 1-2 Wildcats have shown great improvement from week to week this season as they head into Friday’s Suburban Big Eight Conference game at Park Hill.

"Listen, this is my second year and I'll be honest with you, I thought of Kyle Bruce as a basketball player – until our workouts this summer," White said. "First guy to get there, last guy to leave – one of the hardest working kids I've ever been around and he is a fun kid to be around.

"He's my aide fourth hour and I have a great time just visiting with him. And with some injuries in the backfield, he just burst out of the pack and has had a great season."

White paused for a moment, then added, "Kids like Kyle Bruce are the reason I love to coach high school. The joy you get from being around a young man like Kyle is inspiring to you and to his teammates.

"He loves life, he loves football and he loves this school. I am so happy for him, and as good as he has been this season, I think his best football is still to come."

Bruce is a young man whose smile and winning personality can be as infectious as his work ethic and raw talent.

"If you're around Kyle, you're going to be smiling and feeling good," Caldarella said. "I mean on the field, at practice or just goofing around after school. I love the guy. We all just love being around him."

One of Bruce's biggest fans is Jones, who says Bruce is a key member of his basketball team though he barely stands 5-foot-7.

"Don't let looks deceive you," Jones said, "he's as important as any guy on our team. And it looks like he's pretty important to the football team, too. He's a kid who inspires people, who loves life and makes people smile.

"It's impossible to be in a bad mood when you're around Kyle Bruce."

With several of his teammates on the field, Bruce pops out of the locker room, sporting a big smile, and begins chatting up the practice with Caldarella, Ezeogu and other Wildcats.

"When we lost our first two games, I was disappointed, but I knew we were on the right track for success,” Bruce said. “The win last week over Staley was big, and we need to get another win this Friday at Park Hill.

"We have a sophomore at quarterback, and he's doing great. When he gets a little more experience, he is going to be deadly.

"We love each other like one big family, and we work hard at practice and work hard on Friday nights, and I think it's going to pay off for success for all of us."