Week 4 Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule, scores
The Examiner
Here are the scheduled games for Week 4 in Eastern Jackson County high school football:
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman