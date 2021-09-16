Week 4 Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule, scores

The Examiner

Here are the scheduled games for Week 4 in Eastern Jackson County high school football:

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman