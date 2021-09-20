High school football roundup: Miller's big day not enough for Chrisman against Park Hill South

The Examiner staff

William Chrisman junior running back Anthony Miller had another huge day.

But it wasn’t enough for the Bears in a 44-21 home loss to Park Hill South Friday night.

Miller rushed for 229 yards a touchdown on 32 carries but Chrisman was unable to overcome the Panthers’ 28-6 first-half lead.

Chrisman (1-3) pulled within 7-6 with 3:34 left in the first quarter when Miller ran for an 80-yard touchdown.

Chrisman trailed 14-6 in the second quarter but Mitchell Cory’s punt was blocked and Roger Guillory recovered and returned it for a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 21-6.

After Park Hill South made it 28-6 on a Briggs Bartosh 2-yard touchdown run, Chrisman quarterback Dayne Herl completed a scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sir’Rahn Felix to make it 28-13 at halftime.

Park Hill South (4-0), ranked 10th in the Class 6 state poll, put it out of reach with a field goal and a Darrien Jones 33-yard touchdown carry.

Herl ran for a 1-yard TD and Miller scored on a two-point conversion for Chrisman’s final score with 3:30 left.

Jones (140) and Bartosh (115) combined for 255 yards rushing for Park Hill South.

ROCKHURST 21, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 7: Blue Springs South kept it close for a half, but Rockhurst scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and held on for the win Friday.

Cash Parker threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Seib with 9:06 left to make it 21-7, but the Jaguars couldn’t get any closer and fell to 0-4.

Parker completed 14 of 28 passes for 130 yards but also threw three interceptions. Theodis Thomas ran for 81 yards on 24 carries and Alex Israelite had 74 yards receiving on six catches for South, which was hurt by four turnovers.

Joe Leggio ran for 139 yards and two scores on 23 carries to lead Rockhurst, which outgained South just 255-229.

PARK HILL 50, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Park Hill held Blue Springs to just 136 total offensive yards and forced three turnovers to rout the Wildcats Friday.

Blue Springs (1-3) managed just seven first downs to Park Hill’s 24.

Park Hill quarterback Kendrick Bell completed 21 of 29 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns. All four of his touchdown passes came in the second quarter as the Trojans raced to a 33-0 halftime lead.

Park Hill held Blue Springs quarterback Sal Caldarella to 4-of-14 passing for 24 yards. Kyle Bruce, who had been averaging 104.7 yards rushing per game, was held to 56 yards on 10 carries.

ST. MICHAEL 41, TIPTON 6: Cam Zaun, filling in for his injured brother Dillon, had a strong first varsity start to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a rout of Tipton Friday.

Cam Zaun completed 10 of 17 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns to help the Guardians improve to 1-2 after sitting out last week because of COVID-19 concerns.

Zaun ran for 2-yard score and threw to Aamir Carter for a 5-yard score to give the Guardians a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Zaun sandwiched touchdown passes to Michael Haggerty (49 yards) and Caleb Briggs (17) around an Ellis Edwards 5-yard scoring run to make it 34-0 at halftime.

Haggerty finished with three receptions for 118 yards.

Briggs starred on defense as well, getting two of St. Michael’s four interceptions. The Guardians also forced two fumbles and recovered both.

ODESSA 29, OAK GROVE 21: Oak Grove rallied in the second half but fell short against arch rival Odessa Friday.

Trailing 23-7 at halftime, Jamison Kirk scored his second touchdown with 6:16 left in the third quarter and also ran in the two-point conversion to pull the Panthers within 23-15.

Odessa responded with a long drive capped by Blake Heltman’s 1-yard TD plunge to make it 29-15.

Carson Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:23 remaining in the fourth to make it 29-21 but Oak Grove couldn’t get any closer.

Smith (78) and Kirk (68) combined for 146 yards rushing and all three scores. Oak Grove fell to 1-3 despite outgaining the Bulldogs 300-194.

Heltman finished with 64 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Odessa (4-0), which is ranked second in the Class 3 state poll.