Here are the three biggest takeaways from Eastern Jackson County high school football Week 4

The Lee’s Summit North football team proved it can be a contender for the Class 6 state championship this season by beating the defending state champion.

But the Broncos just didn’t beat Raymore-Peculiar, they dominated the Panthers in the second half in a 41-14 shellacking Friday night.

"I'm happy for our guys, they've worked really hard. They have definitely put themselves in position to compete with every team, and I think that showed Friday night," Broncos coach Jamar Mozee said.

North moved from No. 8 to No. 5 in this week’s Class 6 state poll as Ray-Pec, ranked No. 4 last week, dropped out.

Here are the top takeaways from Week 4 of the high school football season in Eastern Jackson County.

Broncos bucking a trend

Count Ray-Pec coach Sean Martin as impressed with the Broncos.

“They’ve got some weapons,” Martin said of the Broncos to PrepsKC.com. “Defensively they were very tough … they’re a very good team.”

Most of the attention has been on the offensive side of the ball for Lee’s Summit North. The Broncos feature at least six Division I FBS or FCS college recruits on that side of the ball this season.

In addition to highly sought after left tackle Cayden Green and line mates Armand Membou and Trevor Taylor, the Broncos feature Tre Baker at quarterback, Gracen Bell at tight end and head coach Jamar Mozee’s son Isaiah Mozee, who already has offers from Iowa, Kansas and Miami (Ohio) as a freshman receiver.

They also have Quincey Baker and Elijah Mozee, the coach’s nephew, in the backfield and the slippery Devin Blayney at receiver and in the return game.

But don’t overlook the Broncos’ defense, led by Kansas commit Dewuan Mack, a senior defensive back.

The defense held Ray-Pec to just 72 yards rushing with the help of defensive linemen Randall Ward and Jaden McGhee, linebacker Owen Cole and defensive backs Alphonso Hodge, Kade Williams and Dre Beasley.

"We are a very talented team. We were talented last year, but we were very young," Mozee said. "Our guys believe in themselves, they are a confident group of young men, and they love to play. So teams knowing how talented we are doesn't really affect them – they will be ready for every team. We play every game like it's our last."

And the Broncos have learned how to win. They led 13-7 at halftime and last season that might have been a problem.

Instead, they outscored the Panthers 28-7 in the second half to put it away.

“I think we handled that better than we have in the past,” said Blayney, who had seven catches for 61 yards and three touchdowns. “I think we came out (after halftime) knowing we had the lead and knowing we could have kept it and we did.”

Mozee said the way last season went is motivation for this season.

"There are several things that are driving our team this season, one being that our (postseason) got canceled last year, and that was devastating to our players," Mozee said of having to forfeit the district opener against Nixa because of COVID-19 concerns. "It makes them appreciative of every opportunity they get to play. The other reason is that as a team we were really upset about how we played and coached last season. We didn't like our record, and how we finished in conference last season."

Wildcats, Jaguars have long way to go

It’s been a long time since Blue Springs and Blue Springs South were a combined 1-7 after the first four weeks of the season.

Blue Springs, after an impressive 37-9 win over Staley in Week 3, fell apart in a 50-0 drubbing by Park Hill Friday.

The Wildcats managed just 136 yards of total offense, including just 29 through the air. They lost three fumbles and had a field goal try blocked and it snowballed as Park Hill scored 26 points in the second quarter to grab a 33-0 halftime lead.

One of the fumbles came on a kickoff with 29 seconds left in the half after Park Hill scored. The Trojans took advantage and tacked on another score, a Kendrick Bell pass to James Noel with 2 seconds left on the clock.

Another fumble on a punt set up two Park Hill touchdowns in the third quarter and the Wildcats had no chance of a comeback.

Blue Springs South played Rockhurst tough for a half before the Hawklets scored twice in the third quarter. Three interceptions and a lost fumble, though, ruined any chance for the Jaguars’ first win of the season.

The annual “Cat Clash” rivalry game between the Wildcats and Jaguars on Oct. 15 should be interesting.

Opposite directions

William Chrisman and Truman appear to be headed in opposite ways as the annual battle for the Wagon Wheel Trophy approaches on Friday.

Chrisman, despite a 1-3 mark, appears to be on an upswing, while the Patriots are mired in a 19-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

Chrisman gave Class 6 10th-ranked Park Hill South a battle Friday before falling 44-21. Junior running back Anthony Miller continued his coming out party by rushing for 232 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries against the Panthers.

Quarterback Dayne Herl was 10 of 17 passing for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception to give the Bears a solid run-pass combination.

Truman fell to 0-4 with a 48-13 loss to Grain Valley despite getting three takeaways on defense. The Patriots committed three turnovers themselves.

Quarterbacks Zane Anderson and John Chapin were 11 of 20 passing but those completions on managed 75 yards. Running backs Patrick Martin and Zavion Toombs, who showed promise this season, were held to a combined 13 yards on 15 carries.