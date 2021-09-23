Who will claim the Wagon Wheel Trophy? 5 things to know about William Chrisman-Truman football battle

One of the biggest games of the season for Noland Road rivals William Chrisman and Truman takes place at 7 p.m. Friday on the Patriots’ field.

The 51st annual regular-season Wagon Wheel Trophy game between the Bears and Patriots features coach Matt Perry's 1-3 Bears and coach Charlie Pugh's 0-4 Patriots.

Perry has never lost a Wagon Wheel game as the Bears are 5-0 with him as the head coach. Overall Chrisman has won the last six games.

But the regular-season series is close with the Bears’ recent success leading to a 26-24 record. If you count playoff games, Chrisman leads 30-27.

Truman not only hopes to win the Wagon Wheel Trophy, but also end a 19-game losing streak.

Here are five things to look for from Friday’s game:

Herl hurling the football

One reason for Chrisman's success this season is strong right arm of senior quarterback Dayne Herl, who earned the starting job last season when then senior Osi Nauer went down with a season-ending injury the opening week.

"Dayne is bigger, stronger and and has good football savvy," Perry said. "We like what he's doing and he just gets better week to week."

Last year the Bears won just one game, 21-10 over Truman in the Wagon Wheel Trophy game, but they are looking to enjoy much more success this season.

The Bears gave undefeated Park Hill South, the No. 9-ranked team in Class 6, a battle last week before falling 44-21.

"We're older and stronger and better than we were last year," Herl said. "We've got great coaches and we love to play. We're all looking for big things this season."

Pats must stop the run

When asked about the keys to a Truman win Friday night, Pugh had a ready answer.

"We have to stop the run," Pugh said. "Herl has really improved this season and their running game is outstanding."

Anthony Miller has had a lot of success this season and is a big reason for the Bears success.

In the loss last week at Park Hill South, Miller rushed for 232 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries against the Panthers. Even with just 19 yards against Class 4 No. 1-ranked Smithville, Miller has 641 yards on the ground, an average of 160.3 per game.

"Stopping the run is two-fold," Pugh said. "We have to keep our defense off the field, stop those long drives. One way to do that is by having some long offensive drives on our side. That's something we're working on this week."

Laney Smith ready for duty

Truman has the first female in school history kicking field goals and extra points with soccer star Laney Smith earning the job as the full-time place kicker.

The only problem is she hasn’t had much of an opportunity to kick. She got her first in a Week 2 45-7 loss to Winnetonka. She had one last week and one was blocked in a 48-13 loss to Grain Valley.

More:'I'm the kicker, not the girl kicker': Laney Smith wins starting job for Truman High School football

"I wish we could score a bit more, for many reasons, but to give Laney more of an opportunity to kick extra points," Pugh said. "She has done an outstanding job this season and we are so proud to have her on our team."

Get there early

Last year's Wagon Wheel Trophy game was played at Staley High School because of COVID-19 protocols in Eastern Jackson County, which allowed each player on the varsity team only two tickets each, and most of those went to their parents.

More:The Wheel deal: Bears take the fifth from Patriots

Friday’s game at Truman should be at normal capacity.

"We're all excited about the game, and we're excited to have it back in Independence," Perry said. "This is one of those games that players, especially your seniors, remember for a lifetime."

Because the game features two teams from Independence, fans are urged to get there early to avoid parking issues.

What is the origin of the Wagon Wheel Trophy?

Former Examiner sports editor Dick Puhr, a longtime member of the Independence Rotary Club, came up with the idea of a Wagon Wheel Trophy that would be awarded to the winner of the annual game between the two Independence high schools.

It is named that because of Independence’s heritage of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails, the starting point for many wagons headed westward.

For many years, they were a part of different conferences, but their non-conference schedule would always include their Noland Road opponent. Last and year and this year, they have been Suburban Middle Six (White) Conference games.