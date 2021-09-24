Blue Springs honors former coach Ed Russell but falls to Liberty North

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

If Friday night was the last trip to Peve Stadium for Ed Russell, it sure was a special one.

The former football coach and athletic director was honored between the first and second quarter of the Wildcats’ Suburban Big Eight game against Liberty North.

The Class 6 No. 2-ranked Eagles won 42-7, scoring 35 unanswered points.

The 91-year-old received a plaque from members of the 1971 and 1972 Blue Springs football team – which was the last years he coached at the school.

“It is unbelievable,” said Russell, who resides in Kansas City and still plays golf once a week. “I’m at a loss for words and that don’t happen very often. It is so great. Since I left Blue Springs, I have coached a couple times for other teams and I got beat both times.”

He chuckled for a second.

“This is really special and nice and this group was a special group to work with, absolutely great,” he said.

Russell was inducted into the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. His coaching career spanned six decades and included stops William Chrisman, Blue Springs, Truman, Tipton, Westport and University Academy. Chrisman was his first stop in 1957 and stayed until moving to Blue Springs in 1966.

It was during his time with the Wildcats he introduced the run-and-shoot offense to Kansas City. He traveled to meet the inventor of the offense, Tiger Ellison, then unleashed it.

“He was the first guy to open it up,” said former Wildcat football player Kim Cunha, who worked with Blue Springs activities director Alan Hull to organize the recognition. “We had motion, pass, run option, the whole thing. It was quite example-setting for the entire city. The defense kind of didn’t know what to do. We’d run motion and they would run to the motion and we’d run back the other way.”

Russell coached at Truman from 1972-77 and later returned to William Chrisman for a stint as the head coach from 1980-1983. He went to the college game next, coaching at Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He returned to the high school ranks in 2000 with Tipton and coached there for seven years. He closed out his career coaching in 2013-14 with University Academy in Kansas City.

Aside from his prowess as a coach, he was a pro baseball player in 1946 for the Salina Blue Jays in the Class C Western Association. He was also in the Air Force and later a flight instructor.

“It is amazing the impact on all of our lives, like you don’t believe,” said Cunha, who was wearing a purple-and-gold No. 11 jersey. “He still remembers plays. We were sitting in stands and he remember plays we had 50 years ago.”

As for the game, there were a few good moments for the home Wildcats.

Down 7-0 heading into the second, the Eagles (3-1, 3-0) muffed a punt and Blue Springs' Preston Mehl recovered it at the 18-yard line.

Three plays later, Mana Tapusoa scored on a 7-yard run. Caden Hoehns’ point-after kick tied the game at 7-7 with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

Then things got even better for the Wildcats (1-4, 0-4). Hoehn's pooch kick fell in between Eagles and Blue Springs recovered at the Liberty North 29-yard line.

On first-and-goal from the 9, Kaden Lutjen-Williams was stopped for no gain, but a horse collar penalty moved the ball to the 4 1/2-yard line. As the officials went to discuss it, something was said by a Blue Springs player and a different official threw a flag.

The half-the-distance penalty was marked off and then the Wildcats’ penalty was walked back. On the very next play, Blue Springs fumbled from the 19-yard line and Javon Smith, who was called for the horse collar play, recovered.

"It was tough, it should be first-and-goal at the 5 and we put ourself in a position to do selfish stuff and then we fumble," Blue Springs coach David White said. "We can't do that against a team like that and coming after last week's embarrassment situation, we fought a little bit. Fortunately, and unfortunately, you have to score more points than the other team.

"Gosh dang it, man. We had a little juice, a little momentum. Kids were excited thinking we could compete with these guys. But I think pushing through was the (lack of) self-belief and the little things. It is what it is. We’ve got to hang onto the football and that was twice in this game."

Liberty North marched down and scored 14-yard pass from Sam Van Dyne to Micah Jo Barnett to break the tie with 4:03 left in the second. Van Dyne hit Freddie Lavan III for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 28-7 at the break.