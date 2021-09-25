Eastern Jackson County Week 5 high school football scores

The Examiner

Here are the high school football scores from Eastern Jackson County and the area for Week 5 of the season:

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY

Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7

Liberty 28, Blue Springs South 0

Fort Osage 31, Belton 3

Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7

Lee's Summit North 28, Blue Valley (Kan.) North 27 (OT)

Lincoln Prep 41, Van Horn 13

William Chrisman 50, Truman 0

OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES

Blue Valley (Kan.) West 27, Raytown 19

Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26

Grandview 35, Raytown South 20

Hogan Prep 35, Russellville 21

Noah (Okla.) 46, Kansas City Northeast 6

North Kansas City 10, Staley 8

Odessa 27, Pleasant Hill 24

Park Hill 30, Lee's Summit 23

Park Hill South 31, Oak Park 7

Pembroke Hill 62, University Academy 26

Raymore-Peculiar 17, Lee's Summit West 14

Rockhurst 24, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 21

Smithville 20, Platte County 10

St. Pius X 40, Chillicothe 0

Summit Christian Academy 41, El Dorado Springs 0

Tipton 41, Lone Jack 7

Winnetonka 26, Ruskin 13

OTHER STATE SCORES

Cass-Midway 18, Crest Ridge 14

Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9

East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20

Holden 22, Lexington 8

Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6

Lafayette County 35, Richmond 26

Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26

Maryville 52, Cameron 0

Mid Buchanan 62, North Platte 6

Penney 33, Lathrop 7

Savannah 27, St. Joseph Benton 0

St. Joseph Central 63, St. Joseph Lafayette 56 (OT)

Warsaw 37, Adrian 13

Archie 28, St. Joseph Le Blond 24

Ash Grove 39, Miller 6

Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6

Ava 45, Salem 6

Blair Oaks 53, Versailles 17

Boonville 32, California 8

Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14

Braymer/Breckenridge 40, Norborne/Hardin Central 34

Brookfield 32, Macon 28

Buffalo 60, Sherwood 6

Butler 41, Lincoln 16

Camdenton 49, Bolivar 42

Cardinal Ritter 42, St. Dominic 21

Carthage 42, Branson 14

Central (New Madrid County) 52, Caruthersville 19

Central (Park Hills) 64, Potosi 7

Central (Springfield) 27, Sarcoxie 8

Centralia 20, Clark County 0

Chaminade 64, Granite City, Ill. 7

Christian Brothers College 59, St. Louis University 27

Concordia 92, Santa Fe 66

Duchesne 41, St. Charles 0

East Atchison 48, Rock Port 0

Eureka 38, Parkway West 21

Fayette 44, Westran 23

Francis Howell 41, Troy Buchanan 38

Ft. Zumwalt South 38, Washington 35

Gallatin 26, Maysville/Winston 20

Hallsville 28, Osage 0

Hannibal 48, Mexico 21

Harrisburg 20, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 16

Hayti 72, Chaffee 6

Hazelwood Central 49, Kirkwood 28

Helias Catholic 34, Rock Bridge 13

Hermann 36, Owensville 35

Hickman 16, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 6

Highland 24, South Shelby 8

Hillsboro 34, Festus 29

Holt 57, Ft. Zumwalt West 21

Jackson 50, Sikeston 7

Jasper 34, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 6

Jefferson (Festus) 61, Bayless 20

Jefferson City 42, Capital City 7

Jennings 60, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0

Joplin 56, Willard 7

KC East Christian, Kan. 24, Schuyler County 20, 4OT

Kelly 35, Crystal City 20

Kennett 45, East Prairie 6

Kirksville 14, Marshall 0

Lafayette (Wildwood) 41, Hazelwood West 0

Lamar 35, Cassville 3

Lebanon 31, Glendale 28

Liberty (Mountain View) 50, Willow Springs 7

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Francis Howell North 6

Lift for Life Academy 38, Brentwood 6

Lindbergh 21, Fox 20

Lockwood/Golden City 59, Greenfield 0

Logan-Rogersville 42, Mt. Vernon 15

Louisiana 41, Van-Far 6

Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

Marceline 46, Paris 8

Marionville 44, Diamond 0

Marquette 42, Pattonville 7

Marshfield 28, East Newton 14

McDonald County 35, Seneca 7

Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence Academy 0

Moberly 32, Fulton 22

Monroe City 18, Palmyra 13

Montgomery County 42, Wright City 26

Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6

Nevada 54, Monett 14

North Andrew 74, St. Joseph Christian 6

North County 50, Agape Boarding 14

North Shelby 52, Knox County 14

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 14, Webster Groves 0

Oakville 14, Parkway South 0

Orchard Farm 41, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 20

Orrick 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 26

Pierce City 55, Clever 20

Poplar Bluff 26, Battle 22

Portageville 40, Charleston 6

Republic 48, Ozark 28

Rich Hill/Hume 46, Appleton City/Montrose 8

Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway North 7

Rolla 35, Parkview 8

Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14

Scott City 35, Malden 14

Seckman 54, Mehlville 20

Skyline 42, Forsyth 26

South Harrison 32, Polo 22

South Holt 64, DeKalb 6

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 56, Albany 38

Southern Boone County 58, Eldon 50

Southwest (Livingston County) 22, Stewartsville/Osborne 12

St. James 49, Cuba 26

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 53, Lutheran (St. Charles) 12

St. Paul Lutheran 63, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 6

St. Pius X (Festus) 36, Herculaneum 8

Stanberry 75, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 14

Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33

Strafford 48, North Callaway 14

Sullivan 55, Pacific 26

Thayer 40, Houston 14

Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20

Tolton Catholic 28, Grandview (Hillsboro) 27

Trenton 18, Milan 14

Union 35, St. Clair 0

Valle Catholic 42, St. Francis Borgia 0

Warrenton 28, St. Charles West 14

Waynesville 45, Hillcrest 26

Webb City 41, Carl Junction 6

West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10

Windsor (Imperial) 24, DeSoto 16

Worth County 44, King City 34

