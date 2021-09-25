William Chrisman duo dedicates Wagon Wheel Trophy rout of Truman to late grandmother

You will not find the name Dyionisia Campos on the William Chrisman High School football roster.

But her inspiration played a huge role in the Bears’ 50-0 Wagon Wheel Trophy victory at Truman High School Friday night.

Campos is the late grandmother of Chrisman linebacker Nathan Campos and defensive back Antonio Graham.

"Our grandmother passed away late Thursday night while I was asleep," said Graham, who switched to No. 6 – to honor his late grandmother's birthday – for the big rivalry game against Truman. "We love her so much, and we dedicated the game to her. I know she is up in heaven looking down and smiling on us!"

Both Campos and Graham picked off Truman quarterback John Chapin for interceptions in the seventh consecutive Wagon Wheel Trophy win for the Bears, and sixth in a row for coach Matt Perry, who has never lost the rivalry game since taking over as the Bears head coach.

"When I got that interception, it was like I was running to the end zone and my grandmother was there, all smiles, clapping and cheering," Graham said. "I wanted to do something special for her memory – and an interception and a win made this night even more special than I could ever imagine."

Campos echoed his cousin's comments.

"I cannot even put into words what this night, what this win, means to me and my family," said Campos, a linebacker who took his interception 45 yards for the score. "We are now 2-3 and we are playing great football and I am dedicating the rest of this season to my grandmother and to everyone at Chrisman High School. The support our fans and our students showed us tonight was amazing."

One of the most heartwarming moments of the night came following the game, when the massive Chrisman student section was allowed to gather in the north end zone.

Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl, holding the Wagon Wheel Trophy high above his head, then presented it to his son Dayne, the Bears quarterback, and his teammates

"That's like something from a movie, something that doesn't happen in real life, when your dad hands you the Wagon Wheel Trophy," said Dayne, who was 6 of 9 passing for 133 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Thompson.

"Last year, we played the game (at Staley High School, to allow more fans to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions), and this year we played it here in Independence and the stands were full and there was a great atmosphere. We've won this trophy every year I have been at Chrisman and I wish I could tell you what it feels like. But I can't, it's just too big for words."

Another special moment came when junior running back Sir'Rahn Felix took the trophy to a group of excited Chrisman students so they could experience the same joy the Bears were feeling.

"I had to grab hold of the trophy to share it with our fans," said Felix, who scored on a 23-yard run, and later caught a 45-yard pass. "This night and this trophy belong to everyone from Chrisman tonight. As wonderful as it is to share this with my teammates, it's just as much fun to share it with our fans."

Watching the joyous celebration was Perry, who has made sure the Wagon Wheel Trophy has been in the Chrisman trophy case since he was named the head coach six years ago.

"It's great to see our kids – our players and our students – so happy," Perry said. "We're playing well right now, and I want to say how much I respect Truman and Coach (Charlie) Pugh. They are a class program and he is a class human being, and as proud as I am of our guys, I want him to know how much I respect him and his team."

Chrisman scored 22 points in the first quarter, led 36-0 at halftime and 43-0 after three quarters. With reserves playing in the fourth quarter, the Bears scored their final touchdown on a 15-yard run by sophomore Lance Nauer.

Long after the game had ended, Pugh stood in the rain, outside of the Truman locker room, to talk about the loss.

"I was proud of both teams tonight," said Pugh, whose team fell to 0-5. "There were no issues during the game and in a loss like that, there could have been. Coach Perry has a great team and they win the right way. And one day we're going to find a way to start winning.

"I'm proud of the guys on this team, they work hard. And we're going to get this turned around."

The Patriots have lost 20 games in a row.

"Charlie is the coach who can turn that program around," Perry said. "Things go on cycles, and I know that one day Truman is going to be a successful program because of Charlie's work ethic."