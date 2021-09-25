Key interceptions rescue Grain Valley in win over Kearney

Michael Smith

The Examiner

Grain Valley was in trouble.

In Friday’s high school football contest at Kearney, the Eagles were ahead 14-7 late in the fourth quarter and seemed poised for victory as they had the Bulldogs in a fourth-and-10 at their own 9-yard line.

Kearney quarterback Casey Rooney managed to make big play after big play and had the ball at the Grain Valley 11 with 1:13 left. The Eagles needed a big play.

Rooney had been peppering wide receiver Zach Grace with targets as the junior had eight catches for 111 yards at that point. Rooney tried to find him over the middle one more time, but Grain Valley defensive back Keagan Hart jumped the route and intercepted the pass with 1:06 remaining.

That ended up being the deciding play as the Eagles escaped with a 14-7 victory.

“I knew I needed to stay with my man (Grace),” Hart said. “My linemen and linebackers were able to get in the backfield and that helped me get my pick. They made (Rooney) scramble.”

Added Grain Valley head coach David Allie: “Kearney threatened three times and we got out of it every time.”

After the interception, the Eagles offense was able to run the clock down to 9 seconds. After a Kearney punt return that netted no yards, they tried a hook-and-ladder play, but it failed as multiple Grain Valley players leaped up and down and celebrated following the win.

It seems whenever the Eagles’ defense has a good game, it results in a win. In their three wins, Grain Valley has surrendered 11.3 points per game. In their two losses, they have given up an average of 30 points.

“We come out every day after practice and we have black shirt runs,” said Grain Valley linebacker Gage Forkner, who had four tackles, including one for a loss. “Those help us not break at the end.

“All the defensive players get on the line after practice and we get extra runs with the whole defense.”

The Grain Valley defense seemed to have a bend-but-not-break mentality. The Eagles surrendered 361 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs, but had three huge interceptions, all of which came when Kearney was in their territory.

Rooney tried a deep pass along the left sideline early in the third quarter but defensive back Jordan Jones was able to get under it and get his first interception of the season at the Eagles’ 13.

“We have been watching film all week on that route,” Jones said of the interception. “I read it perfectly and turned my head and saw the ball come to me and I did my thing.”

Allie was impressed with Jones’ play.

“He’s kind of the silent assassin for us,” Allie said. “He’s a kid who played last year and got to start a few games. He came back with some experience. He works hard and doesn’t say much at all. He lets his play do the talking, and it talks pretty loudly.”

Midway through the fourth period, Kearney had the ball at Grain Valley’s 13-yard line on fourth-and-7, but Rooney threw the ball right to linebacker Brody Baker for another pick.

The defense being able to make big plays was partly due to the front seven being able to pressure and hurry Rooney, Allie said. Players like defensive linemen Rhylan Alcanter and Jake Allen along with Forkner were in the backfield frequently.

“Their quarterback was hurried quite a bit,” Allie said. “That affected their passing game. Gage ran downhill and he read the plays well and got tackles for loss.”

Meanwhile, the Grain Valley offense did just enough to win.

Kearney took a 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first quarter when running back KJ Smith, who finished with 132 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 55-yard run in which he broke a tackle, cut to the right sideline and outran the Grain Valley defense the rest of the way.

The Eagles (3-2), who were missing their No. 1 wide receiver Logan Pratt because of an ankle contusion, responded on the ensuing drive. They marched 90 yards on a drive capped by quarterback Caleb Larson lobbing one up for wide receiver Anthony Greco in the front left corner of the end zone for a 20-yard TD to tie it 7-all.

After the Eagles stopped Kearney on the next possession, Grain Valley looked like it was going to score again when it crossed into Bulldog territory. Larson connected with Eric Rhymes on a pass but he fumbled it and Kearney recovered the ball at its own 22.

That turnover didn’t end up costing the Eagles, though. They took the lead with 6:08 left in the third when running back Jaxon Wyatt, who had a team-high 83 yards on 13 carries, found a huge hole up the middle, made one cut and scored on a 30-yard run to give his team the lead for good.

Larson was 5 of 7 passing for 65 yards and rushed the ball 14 times for 81 yards for the Eagles. DJ Harris also carried the ball 11 times for 77 yards.