Prep football roundup: Lee's Summit North stays undefeated with overtime win

The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North went toe-to-toe with Kansas power Blue Valley North Friday.

And the Broncos stayed undefeated with defense.

North forced a pair of turnovers and stopped Blue Valley North on a two-point conversion in overtime to claim a 28-27 victory over the host Mustangs and stay undefeated.

Devin Blayney caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Tre Baker and Baker ran in the two-point conversion with 1:59 left in regulation to tie it at 21 and send the game into overtime.

Quincey Baker took a handoff and scampered in the end zone from 10 yards out on the first play of overtime. Seth Simpson’s PAT sailed through the uprights to put the Broncos ahead 28-21.

Mekhi Miller scored on a 9-yard pass from Henry Martin to make it 28-27. Blue Valley North coach Adam Pummill decided to go for the win, but Martin’s pass sailed through the end zone incomplete as the Broncos celebrated.

North (5-0) took a 13-7 lead into halftime on an Elijah Mozee 1-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left in the second quarter. Blayney caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Baker to open the scoring at the 9:09 mark of the second quarter, but the extra point attempt was blocked.

Martin threw to Miller for a 5-yard score to put Blue Valley North ahead 7-6.

Martin ran in a touchdown and threw for a touchdown in the third quarter to put the Mustangs ahead 21-13.

The Broncos won despite being outgained 372-271. Linebacker Owen Cole intercepted a pass near the end zone to stop a Blue Valley North drive with 13 seconds left in the first half.

The Broncos also recovered a fumble on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Blayney set up the game-tying drive with a 25-yard punt return to Blue Valley North’s 35-yard line.

LIBERTY 28, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 13: Blue Springs South rallied in the third quarter but couldn’t make up a 28-0 halftime deficit in a Suburban Big Eight loss to Liberty.

The Jaguars fell behind at halftime on a pair of Wentric Williams III touchdown runs and a pair of Tyler Lininger touchdown passes.

Cash Parker capped a 60-yard drive to start the third quarter by throwing to Alex Israelite for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-6.

After a Liberty punt, Theodis Thomas capped a 92-yard drive – which was aided by pass interference and roughing the passer penalties on Liberty – with a 31-yard touchdown run. Jack Brickhouse’s PAT made it 28-13.

The Jaguars (0-5, 0-4 Big Eight) drove to Liberty’s 21 on the opening drive of the fourth quarter but turned it over on downs.

Williams, who had 256 yards on 32 carries, helped Liberty run out the clock.

Thomas finished with 123 yards on 19 carries and Parker was 13 of 27 passing for 120 yards, including eight completions to tight end Luke Seib for 65 yards.

LINCOLN PREP 35, VAN HORN 13: Van Horn couldn’t muster any scoring after pulling within a point in the third quarter in a road loss to Lincoln College Prep Friday.

David Lewis scored on a 72-yard romp with 10:24 left in the third quarter but the Falcons couldn’t get the extra point to cut the deficit to 14-13.

But Lincoln Prep scored 21 unanswered points to pull away despite an interception by MJ Fualau.

The Falcons (2-3) tied it 7-7 at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter on Da’Marcus Penson’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Demtrius Wilson.

ST. MICHAEL 45, KANSAS CITY CENTRAL 8: Ellis Edwards ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Dillon Zaun passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a win Saturday.

Edwards scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. Zaun threw to Aamir Carter for a 30-yard score and ran in from a yard out in the second quarter. Edwards added a 1-yard TD plunge and Max Ellis kicked a 26-yard field goal to put the Guardians ahead 31-0 at halftime.

Zaun’s 40-yard scoring pass to Caleb Briggs made it 38-0 before Central got its lone touchdown.

Cam Zaun, Dillon’s younger brother, capped the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Ruby.

Dillon Zaun finished 8 of 18 for 145 yards passing as St. Michael outgained Central 406-216.

Edwards also contributed an interception on defense, and Larry Smith had eight tackles and a sack.