Van Horn High School debuts its new football stadium Friday. Here's what to look for

The Van Horn High School football team will make history at 7 p.m. Friday when it plays host to crosstown rival Truman in the first Friday night home game in more than a decade.

The Falcons’ stadium was completed as part of the Independence School District's $43 million bond issue that passed last April with the support of 84.75% of voters in the Independence School District.

In the past, the Falcons have hosted rare Saturday afternoon homecoming games, with fans watching from the back of pickup trucks or in folding chairs. All Friday night games were played at Truman or William Chrisman high schools. But Friday night's game will offer Falcon fans bleachers and a concession area. And the press will be able to watch the game from a new press box.

So how is first-year coach Roshaad Byrd going to keep his players focused for the big game – especially when it is part of a week's worth of homecoming activities?

Here are some things to look for as Van Horn celebrates its big night:

How do you keep a team focused on a history-making night?

Unlike many area coaches, Byrd gets excited about homecoming, and believes his team will be ready to play.

"Our kids have done a good job of staying focused on the game, and we have had a great week of practice," said Byrd, who stepped up to the head coaching position when William Harris left the Falcons to return to his alma mater, Raytown South High School. "We know this is going to be a big game, and we want the guys to enjoy all the activities this week, but we want them ready to go at game time."

Why do so many prep football coaches dislike homecoming week?

Ask most area prep football coaches about homecoming week, and the look on their faces makes you think they just bit into a lemon. It is not their favorite week of the year.

But that's not the case with Byrd.

"I love homecoming week, I really do," Byrd said. "In fact, it's one of my favorite weeks of the school year. We have all the different spirit days and my favorite is Twins Day, which I wish Coach (Marion) Holt and I would have taken more advantage of because everyone says we look a lot alike. Fun things like that make for a great week.

"And a week's worth of school spirit transfers over to the game Friday night. I've told our kids it's going to be a new experience because they are going to look into the new stands at our high school and see them packed. It's going to be amazing."

How do you keep a team focused when their opponent is winless?

The Patriots bring an 0-5 record and a 20-game losing streak to Van Horn Friday night, but Byrd said his team is not focusing on its opponent's record.

"I don't even know how many of our kids know Truman is 0-5 because not one member of our coaching staff has mentioned that this week. They are an in-district opponent and we have so much respect for Coach (Charlie) Pugh and his staff, that we have to be ready.

"And despite all the distractions, we will be ready Friday night."

When should fans arrive?

The answer to that question is easy – early.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:30 and will include many of the individuals who played a role in teaching voters about the importance of a new stadium at Van Horn High School.

Jim Hinson, who was the superintendent during Van Horn's annexation into the Independence School District 14 years ago, will take part in the opening coin flip at the 50-yard line.

What is it like to be a part of Van Horn High School history?

Byrd is trying to walk a fine line this week between getting his team ready for the Patriots, and making them realize that the game will be a landmark contest in the history of Van Horn football.

"We're making history, and we're able to do it because of the voters who passed the bond issue," Byrd said, "so we could play at home, and not have to travel to Truman High School or William Chrisman High School, where have played our games since becoming a part of the Independence School District.

"Every player who participates in the game will be making history, and I think our guys appreciate that and understand the importance of this game. I know I feel like all of them when I say I can't wait to play. And it's great we're playing Coach Pugh's Patriots because he always has his team ready to play, and we respect him and his program."