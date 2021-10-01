Lee's Summit North wears down Blue Springs, stays unbeaten

A 16-play drive put Blue Springs in a position to take a lead against Class 6 No. 4-ranked Lee’s Summit North early in the second quarter.

The drive started at the Wildcats’ 3-yard line late in the first quarter and moved up the field on a 35-yard run by Kyle Bruce. Running back Calvin Griffin moved the ball just outside of the red zone with a 16-yard run.

The Wildcats went to Lamana Tapusoa to get to the 8-yard line. Then in almost a flashback to a situation the previous week against No. 2-ranked Liberty North, mistakes cost the Wildcats.

Three penalties over the next four plays led to a 40-yard field goal attempt that was missed.

The Broncos then scored three touchdowns over the next 5-plus minutes and rolled to a 35-0 Suburban Big Eight victory at Peve Stadium.

“They were doing a couple good things early and we got them fixed,” Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee said. “They have good athletes, no doubt about it, we knew that coming in. I saw what they were doing running the play clock down to five (seconds), which is a great strategy. They were a running team and really tried to shorten the game. I knew once we scored a couple times, we changed what they wanted to do.”

Three plays after the missed field goal, Lee’s Summit North (6-0, 4-0 Big Eight) took a 7-0 lead. Tre Baker hit Devin Blayney for a pair of catches, first for 16 yards and then 55 yards. On first-and-goal from the 9, running back Quincey Baker scored.

After a three-and-out by the Wildcats (1-5, 0-5), the Broncos scored five plays later.

Tre Baker and Tanner Howes had 11-yard runs and that set up Tre Baker’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Blayney.

Tre Baker’s second touchdown pass came with 1:16 left in the second quarter, hitting Isaiah Mozee for 45 yards on the first play from scrimmage.

That gave the Broncos a 21-0 lead heading into the break.

“Second quarter it was like six minutes (on the sidelines), it was a slow drive. We had one drive in the first quarter,” said Tre Baker, who was 9 for 12 passing for 244 yards and three scores. “We got to the 5 on our first drive and didn’t score. I knew we had to do something when we got the ball. When we got the ball (in the second), it didn’t take us long to score. I knew right away. I knew we were good to go after that and we kept going. It was a good confidence builder to know we can score fast if we want. We went down and scored right away.”

Tre Baker threw his third and final touchdown pass on the opening drive of the third quarter, hitting Isaiah Mozee for a 48-yard score. The Abilene Christian commit spread the ball out to five different receivers, with Blayney (102 yards) and Mozee (100) each catching three passes.

In what was an omen, two of the Blue Springs’ three biggest plays in the third quarter were hurt by penalties. Griffin had a 22-yard run to midfield, but instead of the ball at the Wildcats’ 46, the penalty pushed the Wildcats to the 14.

Two plays later, starting quarterback Sal Caldarella left the game with an injury. Kaden Lutjen-Williams stepped and got four yards on his first carry, but the Wildcats punted.

Lee’s Summit North then ran the ball eight straight times and Logan Crotts punched it in from 3 yards out with 2 minutes to go in the third.

The score made it 35-0 and the turbo clock was engaged.

Blue Springs got a 29-yard return to the 40-yard line from Bruce on the kickoff but a holding call moved the ball back to the 14-yard line.

The Wildcats got a 33-yard run from Tapusoa on the first play of the drive but it fizzled and Blue Springs had to punt. In that drive, Lutjen-Williams had to leave for an injury and junior Hayden Harris came in as the third quarterback of the game for the Wildcats.

Blue Springs was limited to 174 yards of total offense – 153 of that came on the ground. Bruce had 10 carries for 67 yards.

This was the second shutout loss in past three games for the Wildcats and the second time this year the Broncos had blanked a foe.

“Our defense has been playing well all year,” Coach Mozee said. “We played in a dogfight with Blue Valley North last week and they got us out of that one too. Our defense is what we build our backbone. Coach Mark Simcox, our defense coordinator, does a great job. They are sound and they are physical. I’m happy about it. I love it.”