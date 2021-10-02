David Lewis, Van Horn open new stadium with big win over Truman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A year ago, senior running back David Lewis could never imagine playing a big role in the historic first Friday night football game at the new Van Horn High School football stadium.

Lewis scored the first touchdown in the new facility, a 13-yard first-quarter run up the middle, and added two more scores to grab the spotlight in the Falcons’ 49-6 victory over the visiting Truman Patriots.

And that was a Patriots team he was very familiar with, as he played the last three years at Truman.

"I was at Truman and some things changed and I came over here to Van Horn, and it was a life-changing experience," said Lewis, who finished the night with 11 carries for 133 yards, an 11.8-yards-per-carry average and touchdown runs of 13, 10 and 1 yards.

"I found a family over here – not just a football family, but a family. If someone doesn't have enough food, we get it for them. If they need help with school, we help them. If they need some new clothes, we look to see what we have and make sure they have clothes.

"It's just an amazing school and I’m proud to be a Falcon."

And when asked about starring in the historic first game for the new stadium, he grinned and said, "I wasn't a star. The guys who were blocking for me were the stars. The guys who did such a great job playing defense were the stars. My coaches put me in the right position to have a big night and I owe it all to them, my teammates and the folks in Independence and Sugar Creek and everywhere who voted on the school bond issue to make this happen.

"Tonight, it's not about me – it's about everyone at Van Horn High School and everyone in our community."

The Patriots got off to a rough start as two bad opening snaps saw quarterback Zane Anderson get tackled for a 17-yard loss and another loss of 8 yards, which turned into a safety.

Demetrius Wilson then returned the free kick for a 46-yard touchdown, but it was called back for a block to the back penalty.

It didn't matter as Lewis scored on a 13-yard run at 10:52 to commemorate the new field with its first touchdown.

Following an Anderson sack and short punt, the Falcons had the ball on the Truman 19 and it took Lewis two carries to score on a 10-yard run.

Another bad snap on a punt gave the Falcons great field position, and Lamont Belshe scored on a 5-yard run to make it 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Sophomore Andrew Murphy then threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Da'Marcus Penson, who started the game at quarterback, and Lewis scored on a 1-yard dive into the end zone to make it 36-0 with 2:56 left in the half.

That's when Anderson lofted a soft pass to Noah Smith for a 27-yard touchdown with just nine seconds left on the clock. The extra point failed.

Penson hit Za'Corrie Kerr on a 30-yard bomb to open the third quarter, and Murphy wrapped up the big night for the Falcons with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.

"It was a tough night for our guys," Truman coach Charlie Pugh said after his team fell to 0-6 with its 21st straight defeat. "I thought Zane played well, and he showed how tough he is. And he's a great young man. We have a lot of great young men on our team; I just wish we had a few more of them."

Anderson finished the night 10 of 19 passing for 113 yards and the touchdown.

Van Horn coach Roshaad Byrd had a short visit with his team after the big win, then implored his team to go thank the fans, who were waiting by the fence that surrounded the field.

"What a night, what a great night," Byrd said after his team improved to 3-3. "In the four or five years I have been at Van Horn, this is a night we have all dreamed about. I told our young men that they were a part of a historic night. I told them to enjoy it, and how much I appreciated how they stayed focused this week with homecoming and all the hoopla surrounding tonight.

"We came out ready to play. The guys were prepared, focused and I couldn't be any prouder of them."

One Falcon, linebacker Joseph Kroeger, who had five brothers play for Van Horn, was carrying his infant nephew Henry around the field after the game.

"This is a dream come true, one of the greatest nights in my life," Kroeger said. "We've all dreamed of this night. And I got to play in the dream game. I wish we could have shut out Truman, but those guys played hard. And I thought we played hard, too.

"There were a lot of distractions this week with homecoming and this big game, all the off-the-field stuff, but we stayed focused because we all said that there was no way we were going to lose tonight. And we lived up to that promise."