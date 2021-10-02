Fort Osage outlasts Grain Valley in defensive battle

Michael Smith

With his offense having a rare off night and his team trailing 8-0 going into halftime, Fort Osage head coach Brock Bult had a message for wide receiver Larenzo Fenner.

“Right before (the second half started), I told him that he has to be the man,” Bult said.

That’s exactly what the junior did.

The offense sputtered but one big Fenner kick return to the Grain Valley 2-yard line started a comeback effort for the Indians in a 9-8 victory at Moody Murry Memorial Field.

“They finally kicked the ball deep and I saw the hole and took it,” Fenner said. “My whole team was blocking for me. It was a game-changer.”

Fort Osage almost gave the ball away on a muffed snap on the first play, but the senior running back Javen Hall leaped over the Eagles’ defensive line for a 3-yard touchdown run. That narrowed the gap to 8-6 after a failed two-point conversion at the 11:24 mark in the third period.

Grain Valley kicker Austin Schmitt, who normally blasts the ball in the opposing end zone for a touchback on every kick, had a rare short kick.

“He slipped,” Allie said of Schmitt’s kickoff. “The turf was wet. That was bad luck. We obviously don’t want to kick it to that dude.”

Grain Valley had one of five trips into Fort Osage territory on the ensuing possession, but the Indians (5-1, 3-0 conference) came up with another big play. Moments before, Grain Valley running back Jaxon Wyatt suffered a game-ending ankle injury.

The Eagles (3-3, 1-1) had the ball at the Fort Osage 33, and on fourth-and-one, freshman running back DJ Harris was tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

“The defensive line completely dominated tonight,” Bult said, “and that man (defensive coordinator Zach Dudley) did a fantastic job getting that D-line ready.”

That was the story for the Grain Valley rushing attack, which accumulated only 77 yards. The Fort Osage defensive charge was led by outside linebacker David Jacquez, who led the team with six solo tackles; and defensive tackle Brock Branstietter, who had five solo tackles, two that went for a loss.

“He carried our defense most of the time,” Jacquez said of Branstietter. “He’s a little underrated but I think he will be one of the best defensive linemen in the state.”

Allie admitted blocking Branstietter was tough for his offensive line.

“They had a big ol’ nose (tackle) that we didn’t do a good job against,” Allie said. “He gave us fits inside.”

After the turnover on downs, Bult kept the offense simple and ran the ball up the middle on a majority of the snaps. Indians quarterback Greg Menne only threw the ball three times in the second half.

Fort Osage pounded the ball to the Grain Valley 14 before the Eagles made a stop to get fourth down. Kicker Xander Shepherd was able to sneak a 31-yard field goal inside the right post to give his team the lead for good with 1:52 remaining in the third.

Late in the fourth quarter, Grain Valley had one last chance to score. On third-and-one, Harris got enough yards for a first down but the Indians forced a fumble and junior outside linebacker Ryan Thorpe recovered it at the Fort 37.

“That was a huge play because they were already in field goal range and they have the kicker with the big leg,” Bult said, referring to Schmitt.

With just a little more than 3 minutes remaining, Fort Osage ran out the rest of the clock.

The Eagles got off to a good start in the first half. Their defense was dominant, allowing only 148 yards. A blocked punt by senior Tristan Pouncil that Menne kicked out of bounds led to a safety and a 2-0 lead at the 4:43 mark in the second.

On Fort Osage’s next drive, junior linebacker Cole Elliott jumped a route and intercepted a pass from Menne that was intended for Fenner and returned it to the Indians’ 24.

Grain Valley junior quarterback Caleb Larson later was able to fit a pass between a pair of Fort defensive backs and sophomore wideout Anthony Greco leaped and caught a 21-yard scoring strike for an 8-0 lead after a botched extra point try at the 3:34 mark.

After that, the Grain Valley offense went dry with penalties and negative plays when it got into Fort Osage territory.

“We unfortunately couldn’t get out of our own way offensively,” Allie said. “We’d get some yardage, then get a penalty. It’s stuff we can control, but we didn’t tonight.”

Senior linebacker Gage Forkner led Grain Valley with 10 tackles and junior defensive end Jake Allen had a team-high 1.5 sacks.

“Our defense stepped up,” Allie said. “To hold that offense to (nine) points is pretty phenomenal.”