Prep football roundup: Pick-sixes help Chrisman even record at 3-3

The Examiner staff

The defense helped William Chrisman to a big second quarter and a second straight win Friday.

Lance Nauer and Terrell Green both returned interceptions for touchdowns to spark a 33-point second period as the Bears rolled to a 40-0 halftime lead on the way to a 40-6 rout of host Raytown South.

Nauer got Chrisman started by capping a first-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead entering the second.

Anthony Miller scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.

The pick-sixes by Nauer and Green turned it into a rout at 28-0.

Miller capped off the big quarter with a 10-yard scoring run as Chrisman improved to 3-3 overall with the non-conference win.

Kameron Thompson caught five passes for 102 yards. Quarterback Dayne Herl was 8 of 14 passing for 125 yards, while Miller finished with 56 yards rushing on 12 carries.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 36, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 24: Blue Springs South managed to keep it close but Nick Karr’s 240 yards of offense and three touchdowns were too much to overcome in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Friday.

Cash Parker threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Braden Watson on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut Ray-Pec's lead to 36-24, but the Jaguars couldn’t get any closer.

A Theodis Thomas 4-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the first quarter tied it 7-7 entering the second quarter.

Following a 5-yard Karr scoring run, Jack Brickhouse booted a 28-yard field goal to pull the Jaguars within 14-10.

But Ray-Pec's Jack Ardito intercepted a Parker pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 22-10 at halftime.

On Ray-Pec's first possession of the second half, Karr took a pass from Zander Dombrowski and rambled 50 yards to make it 29-10.

Thomas made it 29-17 with his second touchdown, a 1-yard plunge, but Karr, who finished with 194 yards rushing, scored from 5 yards out for a 36-17 lead.

Parker was 15 of 28 passing for 301 yards and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions. Alex Israelite had 134 yards on six receptions and Watson had three catches for 106 yards. Thomas finished with 51 yards rushing for the Jaguars (0-6, 0-5 Big Eight.

OAK GROVE 34, PLEASANT HILL 27: Carson Smith ran for 146 of Oak Grove’s 332 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns as the Panthers held off visiting Pleasant Hill for an MRVC West win Friday.

After Smith scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards to put Oak Grove up 14-0 in the first quarter, Pleasant Hill tied it at 14 at the end of the third quarter with a pair of scores.

Grady Salmon scored on a 3-yard run and Smith had a 45-yard scoring run to put the Panthers ahead 28-14. After Pleasant Hill made it 28-21, Smith put it out of reach at 34-21 with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Salmon finished with 90 yards on 14 carries and Clynton Stewart added 72 yards on 13 carries for Oak Grove (2-3, 1-1 MRVC West), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

ST. MICHAEL 47, DIAMOND 8: Dillon Zaun threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns and Ellis Edwards tallied 159 total yards and four scores to help St. Michael the Archangel Catholic rout host Diamond Saturday for its third straight win.

Edwards ran for first-quarter touchdowns of 7 and 2 yards and took a pass from Zaun 70 yards for a touchdown and Max Ellis kicked field goals of 42 and 46 yards as the Guardians built a 27-0 halftime lead.

Edwards scored on a 27-yard run and Zaun threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Dominick Ruby for a 41-0 lead.

Chandler Prosser capped the big win for St. Michael (3-2) with an 83-yard touchdown run with 5:44 left.

Edwards finished with 92 yards rushing on nine carries and 67 yards on three receptions. Prosser had 92 yards on four carries.