Week 7 Eastern Jackson County high school football scores

Here are the Week 7 high school football scores for Eastern Jackson County, the region and the state:

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY

Lee's Summit West 31, Blue Springs 14

Fort Osage 35, Blue Springs South 21

Grain Valley 45, William Chrisman 7

Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit North 35

Oak Grove 54, Excelsior Springs 28

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 69, Crest Ridge 26

Belton 60, Truman 19

Summit Christian Academy 32, Van Horn 28

OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES

Adrian 54, Lone Jack 0

DeSmet 28, Rockhurst 14

Hogan Prep 44, Columbia Father Tolton 8

Kansas City Northeast 28, Kansas City East 0

Kearney 49, Raytown South 8

Lee's Summit 56, St. Joseph Central 14

Lexington 42, Carrollton 0

Liberty 35, Park Hill 32

Lincoln Prep 27, Maryville 26

Odessa 42, Center 41

Park Hill South 7, North Kansas City 0

Platte County 35, Winnetonka 0

Pleasant Hill 49, Warrensburg 43

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Columbia Hickman 3

Ruskin 42, Grandview 6

Smithville 34, Raytown 0

St. Pius X 63, St. Joseph Benton 7

Staley 35, Oak Park 28

West Platte 54, North Platte 7

OTHER REGION SCORES

Chillicothe 19, Savannah 13

Lathrop 8, Lawson 0

Mid Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21

Penney 57, Plattsburg 14

Richmond 38, Holden 2

St. Joseph Lafayette 32, Cameron 10

OTHER STATE SCORES

Archie 60, Appleton City/Montrose 8

Ash Grove 35, Clever 0

Aurora 30, Marshfield 19

Ava 35, Thayer 13

Battle 26, Rock Bridge 14

Bolivar 48, Hillcrest 7

Boonville 47, Versailles 17

Bowling Green 56, Louisiana 0

Branson 31, Willard 7

Brookfield 40, Clark County 8

Butler 28, Warsaw 22

Cair Paravel, Kan. 58, Northland Christian 12

California 35, Eldon 28

Capital City 46, Smith-Cotton 7

Carthage 34, Joplin 22

Central (Park Hills) 61, Fredericktown 0

Central (Springfield) 49, Missouri Military Academy 0

Centralia 38, South Shelby 32

Christian Brothers College 48, Chaminade 14

Crystal City 50, Principia 8

Doniphan 32, East Prairie 12

Drexel/Miami(FB) 68, Greenfield 0

Duchesne 50, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 6

East Atchison 13, Stewartsville/Osborne 0

El Dorado Springs 28, Sherwood 16

Eureka 57, Pattonville 21

Fair Grove 59, Buffalo 31

Fayette 42, Harrisburg 26

Festus 35, Pacific 32

Forsyth 49, Strafford 25

Ft. Zumwalt North 51, Ft. Zumwalt South 3

Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6

Hallsville 56, Blair Oaks 51

Hannibal 48, Moberly 14

Hayti 70, Kelly 10

Helias Catholic 51, Jefferson City 7

Herculaneum 60, Bayless 30

Highland 24, Palmyra 20

Hillsboro 47, DeSoto 0

Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24

Jackson 55, Farmington 0

Jasper 36, Rich Hill/Hume 0

Kennett 32, Dexter 6

King City/ Union Star 72, Schuyler County 0

Kirksville 28, Mexico 14

Ladue Horton Watkins 26, Lafayette (Wildwood) 23

Lamar 52, Monett 21

Lebanon 33, Camdenton 14

Liberty (Mountain View) 42, Cabool 28

Lindbergh 44, Ritenour 27

Logan-Rogersville 42, Hollister 25

Marceline 49, Salisbury 24

Marionville 62, Sarcoxie 24

Mark Twain 38, Montgomery County 8

Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14

Marshall 30, Fulton 7

McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6

Monroe City 58, Macon 38

Mountain Grove 20, Salem 13

Nevada 46, East Newton 6

Nixa 41, Webb City 27

North Andrew 66, Albany 40

North Callaway 44, Wright City 27

North County 47, Windsor (Imperial) 0

North Shelby 14, Stanberry 13

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 8, Parkway South 7

Ozark 42, Neosho 14

Parkway North 41, Parkway Central 21

Portageville 30, Malden 24

Potosi 28, St. Charles West 21

Republic 37, Carl Junction 3

Rock Port 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 14

Rockwood Summit 63, McCluer North 0

Russellville 34, Paris 28

Scott City 55, Chaffee 0

Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21

Seneca 27, Cassville 0

Sikeston 62, Charleston 8

Skyline 32, Lighthouse 29

South Callaway 36, Cuba 22

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 66, DeKalb 18

Southern Boone County 42, Osage 29

Springfield Catholic 14, Mt. Vernon 13

St. Clair 31, Hermann 26

St. Dominic 54, St. Francis Borgia 14

St. Joseph Le Blond 40, West Nodaway 20

St. Louis University 55, Vianney 6

St. Mary's Academy, Kan. 49, St. Joseph Christian 16

St. Paul Lutheran 60, Lockwood/Golden City 34

St. Pius X (Festus) 20, St. Vincent 14

Ste. Genevieve 61, Perryville 7

Stockton/Sheldon 27, Diamond 14

Sullivan 21, St. James 7

Tipton 50, Slater 31

Union 28, Owensville 26

Valle Catholic 64, Central (New Madrid County) 22

Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7

West Plains 57, Parkview 12

Willow Springs 28, Houston 6

Windsor 50, Cole Camp 0

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 43, Warrenton 28

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 92, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ via Associated Press