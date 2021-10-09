Another strong defensive effort leads Grain Valley past Chrisman

Michael Smith

The Examiner

Grain Valley saw an excellent performance from the defense go down the tubes last week against Fort Osage in a 9-8 loss.

It’s been a unit that’s been consistent most of the year. Coming into Friday’s game against William Chrisman, the Eagles defense has held opponents to just 20.5 points per game. Against teams not named Park Hill South or Smithville, they held opponents to 10.75 points per contest.

Grain Valley continued to show it has one of the better defenses in the metro area, holding the Bears to just 163 total yards and creating four turnovers in a 45-7 rout at Independence All-School Stadium.

“That backfield (for Chrisman) is explosive,” Grain Valley coach David Allie said. “And they have a great quarterback. We came into the game thinking we had our work cut out for us. The defense did a good job of containing the run. I think they had one big one.

“We talked about that. If we could keep them from not having runs over 20 yards, we could be successful. We did a good job of not letting that happen. The defense has been playing well all season.”

In fact, 62 of those yards the Eagles surrendered came when their reserves were playing late after the Suburban Middle Six game had already been decided. Three of the four turnovers turned into 17 points on offense. Juniors Keagan Hart and Cole Elliott along with sophomore Gabe Storment all had interceptions and sophomore linebacker Brody Baker recovered a fumble.

The interceptions were aided by pressure the Eagles got with their front seven.

“We’ve really stepped it up this year,” Hart said of the defense. “We have lost a lot of starters (from last year’s team) but it doesn’t really matter. Day in and day out, we are going to go out there and work.

“We got pressure up front on their quarterback and allowed the linebackers and myself to get where we needed to be.”

While the defense dominated, junior quarterback Caleb Larson powered the offense. He gained 81 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown and completed 9 of 15 passes for 114 yards and three scores and one early interception.

“You just have to shake it off, it’s too early in the game to get down on yourself and think you’re not going to do anything,” Larson said of his interception. “I had to get that one back. The team did really well and I had great blocking and the receivers caught the ball. That’s all that matters.

“(Chrisman) was really heavy on the run defense, so we thought we could air the ball out a little bit.”

Grain Valley built a 14-0 lead thanks to a 39-yard pass from Larson to wide receiver and backup signal caller Brek Sloan on a run-pass option, and freshman running back DJ Harris picked up 59 yards on the ground on a drive he finished off with a 2-yard TD.

Late in the second period, Chrisman quarterback Dayne Herl threw a screen pass to Nicholas Terrell, who gained enough yards for a first down. But the Eagles forced a fumble that Baker recovered. Larson later zig-zagged around Chrisman tacklers on runs up the middle and capped it with a 20-yard scoring run.

After Grain Valley forced the Bears to punt on their next drive, it took over with 1:22 left in the first quarter. With 46 seconds left, Larson connected with senior wide receiver Logan Pratt on a 16-yard scoring pass.

“He had a couple of hot routes, hit some hitches and made some good checks,” Allie said of Larson. “I thought he did a great job managing the game.”

Elliott intercepted a pass along the left sideline on Chrisman’s next possession. That set up an 11-yard TD pass from Larson to sophomore wide receiver Anthony Greco on play action to make it 35-0 at halftime.

“Our relationship is starting to build,” Larson said of Greco, whom he targeted seven times. “I am trusting him more and more. He’s going to be my main target for the next few years.”

Grain Valley senior running back Jaxon Wyatt scored on a 5-yard run up the middle on his team’s first possession of the third and kicker Austin Schmitt booted a 41-yard field goal following Storment’s interception.

Chrisman scored its lone touchdown with 1:15 left in the fourth on a Lance Nauer 4-yard run, but it came against the Grain Valley reserves.

“They pretty much outplayed us from pretty close to the start,” William Chrisman coach Matt Perry said. “I give the coach over there a pat on the back. He had his kids prepared.

“We have to have other teams make mistakes to win and (Grain Valley) is not going to make mistakes. They are going to execute their offensive and defensive schemes and that gives us a hard time.”

Camden Nelson got the lone sack for the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Suburban Middle Six Conference), and senior linebacker Owen Perkins led Grain Valley with 4.5 tackles.

“He’s a No. 2,” Allie said of Nelson. “He’s fast off the edge. He has played in special situations to give us some speed off the edge. The future is bright for him.

On offense, Harris had 64 yards on 10 carries and Greco added 29 yards and a team-high five receptions.

Junior running back Anthony Miller led the Bears (3-4, 1-1) with 64 yards on 17 carries.