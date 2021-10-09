Fort Osage shakes off slow start to handle winless Jaguars

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

One of the more intriguing matchups this week featured the winless Class 6 Blue Springs South Jaguars visiting a Fort Osage team that had lost just once.

"We heard the haters, they're all saying how South was going to come in here and show us how to play football," said Fort Osage linebacker and team leader David Jacquez. "Look, we respect those guys. They play a tough schedule, they're bigger than we are and they have a lot of talent, but there was no way they were coming into our house tonight and winning their first game."

Jacquez, who finished with three tackles for losses and a handful of tackles, said after the Indians rallied from a 14-13 deficit to claim a 35-21 victory that the Indians wouldn’t take the Jaguars lightly.

"They had a good first half, and we had to make some adjustments, offensively and defensively, but myself, and other seniors and juniors on the team, talked about how we couldn't concern ourselves with their record. If we came into the game unprepared and overconfident, they might have won,” Jacquez added. "But you know Fort Osage. With Coach (Brock) Bult and the leaders on this team, that would never happen."

Jacquez even got in on some offensive fun. He was placed in the game as a blocking fullback and paved the way for a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Greg Menne along with blocking on two of Javen Hall's four touchdown runs.

"Tonight, it was all about the blocking and our line," said Hall, who finished with 33 carries for 190 yards and four scores. "Our game plan was to run the ball, run time off the clock and let our defense take care of them when they had the ball – and it really worked.

"We didn't have a great first half, but we played Fort Osage ball the second half."

South scored the first touchdown of the game on a 65-yard run by Bryce Reeves at 7:52 of the first quarter. But the Indians drove the length of the field on their next possession, capping the series with Menne's 1-yard run. The extra point was wide, and the score was 7-6.

Jaden Penamon then picked off South quarterback Cash Parker and returned the ball 32 yards to the Jaguars’ 8-yard line.

Two plays later Hall scored on a 6-yard run to make it 13-7.

Theodis Thomas scored the Jaguars’ second touchdown on a 1-yard run with just 30 seconds left in the half and the two teams went into the locker room with the Jaguars leading 14-12.

"We made some adjustments on the offensive line," said Rick Ammons, the Indians offensive line coach. "We actually started making them in the second quarter and it really paid off in the second half."

While Jacquez, Daniel Tapusoa and the Indians defense smothered the Jaguars, Hall ran over, around and through the South defense, scoring on runs of 10, 1 and 3 yards. He also ran for a big two-point conversion that gave the Indians a 21-14 lead with 6:55 left in the third quarter.

"All credit to our line," said Menne, who was 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards. "We knew we could run the ball against their defense and that's what we did the second half."

The Jaguars refused to go down without a fight as Parker and Division I prospect Luke Seib hooked up for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds.

"We hate to lose, and we're never going to give up," said Seib, the senior tight end who finished with eight receptions for 117 yards. "If there's time on the clock, we're going to play hard."

South coach Matt Klein was happy to see his team fight.

"Our guys played hard – that last touchdown proved we're going to play to the end," Klein said after his team fell to 0-7. "And we're going to continue to work hard."

And Bult promised the same for his 6-1 Indians.

"This was one of those games that who knows," Bult said, "they're a lot bigger than us, and it took a while for our guys to get going. But once they did, we were the better team out there. No one thought we were playing a winless team, we prepared for Blue Springs South – one of the most successful programs in the state the past two decades.

"And while we could have played better the first half, we really came on strong in the second half. I'm happy with the adjustments we made and the way we played."