Prep football roundup: Van Horn unable to hold off SCA late

When David Lewis broke several tackles for a 50-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, it appeared Van Horn had Friday’s game in control.

Summit Christian Academy, though, scored 13 unanswered points to erase the Falcons’ 28-19 lead and claim a 32-28 win Friday.

Lewis’ score with 2:39 left in the third gave the Falcons the nine-point lead.

Van Horn, though, had to play from behind after SCA took a 13-0 lead. Several Demetrius Wilson receptions from quarterback Da’Marcus Penson set up Lewis’ short TD run to cut the deficit to 13-7.

Penson scored on a 5-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 19-14. Penson then gave the Falcons their first lead, 21-19, with a 40-yard scoring run with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

After Lewis’ run, the Falcons were unable to hold on and fell to 3-4.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 31, BLUE SPRINGS 14: Blue Springs kept it close until the final quarter when Lee’s Summit West running backs Jackson Surratt and Jaden Hines put it out of reach.

The host Titans rolled up 283 yards rushing, including 145 from Surratt and both first-half touchdowns and 84 from Hines and both fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Kaden Lutjen-Williams, filling in for injured starter Sal Caldarella, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dalesean Staley with 4:47 left in the first quarter to tie it 7-7.

Lutjen-Williams ran for a 12-yard score with 42 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hines scored on touchdown runs of 26 and 19 yards to help the Titans pull away.

Lutjen Williams was 8 of 19 passing for 116 yards and the one score but three interceptions. Kyle Bruce had 83 yards rushing on five carries for the Wildcats (1-6, 0-6 Suburban Big Eight).

Jordan Dooley had two of the interceptions for Lee’s Summit West (4-3, 3-2).

OAK GROVE 54, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 28: Oak Grove used another balanced rushing attack to amass 434 of its 448 yards in an MRVC West win over host Excelsior Springs Friday.

Oak Grove (3-3, 2-2 MRVC West) rallied from 6-0 and 20-16 deficits in the first half to take a 24-20 halftime lead. Clynton Stewart scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards and Brendan Griffin scored on a 1-yard plunge and Stewart ran for a two-point conversion with 15 seconds left in the half to put the Panthers ahead.

Carson Smith scored on a 45-yard run and added the two-point conversion and Grady Salmon scored on a 43-yard scamper followed by a Logan Pittman two-point conversion run to put the Panthers ahead 40-20.

Griffin, who led Oak Grove with 120 yards on 10 carries, capped it with an 87-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

Smith finished with 96 yards on 11 carries, Salmon had 89 on 12 carries and Stewart finished with 45 on nine carries. Smith also picked off a pass on defense.

ST. MICHAEL 69, CREST RIDGE 34: Dillon Zaun and Ellis Edwards proved again to be a formidable combo for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in a rout of host Crest Ridge Friday.

Zaun threw for four touchdowns and Edwards ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries and returned a kickoff 93 yards for another score to help power the Guardians (4-2) to their fourth straight win.

Zaun completed TD passes of 38 yards to Dominick Ruby and 67 yards to Avery Brown to put St. Michael ahead 38-20 at halftime.

The Guardians took control with four third-quarter touchdowns. Chris Sartain started it by returning the opening kickoff of the second half 50 yards for a score. Edwards added a 34-yard scoring run and Zaun threw to Caleb Briggs for touchdowns of 16 and 54 yards to turn it into a rout.

Zaun finished 7 of 14 for 238 yards and no interceptions.

Larry Smith and Keaton Egerton led the defense with 1.5 tackles for loss each.