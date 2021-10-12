Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule for Oct. 15-16
The Examiner
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy