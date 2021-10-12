Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule for Oct. 15-16

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 15 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman  

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove  

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School 

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

SATURDAY, OCT. 16 

1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 