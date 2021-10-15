Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 15-16
Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 15;
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY
Blue Springs 49, Blue Springs South 35
Fort Osage 51, Truman 0
Grain Valley 21, Raytown 14
Lee's Summit North 38, Park Hill 0
Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8
St. Michael the Archangel 41, Hogan Prep 16
Belton 42, William Chrisman 28
OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES
CBC 41, Rockhurst 10
Center 28, Pleasant Hill 17
Chillicothe 62, Kansas City East 0
Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20
Kearney 53, Grandview 21
Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit West 14
Lincoln Prep 46, Kansas City Central 6
Oak Park 21, North Kansas City 9
Park Hill South 34, Lee's Summit 27 (OT)
Pembroke Hill 46, Kansas City Northeast 7
Platte County 44, Raytown South 8
Raymore-Peculiar 49, Liberty 17
Staley 54, St. Joseph Central 6
St. Pius X 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
Summit Christian Academy 21, Warrensburg 20
Winnetonka 47, Capital City 21
OTHER REGION SCORES
Adrian 41, Cass Midway 12
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18
Holden 58, Carrollton 0
Lafayette County 69, Lexington 0
Maryville 42, Savannah 0
Mid Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7
West Platte 38, Penney 29
OTHER STATE SCORES
Archie 61, Lockwood/Golden City 26
Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14
Ava 48, Cabool 9
Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34
Boonville 50, Eldon 22
Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14
Buffalo 43, Central (Springfield) 31
Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0
Cameron 20, Benton 14
Carthage 35, Republic 14
Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0
Cassville 42, East Newton 6
Central (Park Hills) 69, University City 26
Chaminade 42, Lift for Life Academy 12
Christian Brothers College 41, Rockhurst 10
Concordia 74, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 70
Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
DeSmet 48, St. Louis University High 21
Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14
Drexel/Miami(FB) 59, Jasper 6
Duchesne 62, Winfield 0
East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42
Eureka 40, Mehlville 0
Fair Grove 55, Clever 7
Farmington 28, Festus 20
Fayette 44, Salisbury 12
Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding 15
Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38
Francis Howell North 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 21
Fredericktown 34, Doniphan 28, OT
Gallatin 37, Trenton 6
Hallsville 46, California 6
Hannibal 55, Marshall 0
Harrisburg 34, Scotland County 30
Helias Catholic 35, Smith-Cotton 3
Herculaneum 20, Paris 8
Highland 24, Brookfield 18
Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20
Hillsboro 50, St. Francis Borgia 0
Hollister 21, Mt. Vernon 0
Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6
Jefferson (Festus) 54, Chaffee 0
Jefferson City 55, Battle 52
Joplin 21, Branson 16
Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7
Lamar 41, Seneca 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 48, Salem 8
Logan-Rogersville 57, Marshfield 28
Louisiana 26, Wright City 15
Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege, Kan. 34
Macon 28, Centralia 22
Marceline 28, Westran 12
Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8
Mark Twain 22, North Callaway 8
Marquette 51, Oakville 0
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
Mexico 41, Moberly 14
Milan 17, Polo 8
Miller 34, Pierce City 20
Monett 24, Springfield Catholic 17
Monroe City 58, Clark County 16
Neosho 21, Willard 14
Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21
North County 27, Potosi 7
North Shelby 52, Orrick 12
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 29, Ritenour 20
Orchard Farm 56, Warrenton 18
Osage 34, Versailles 24
Owensville 35, Sullivan 6
Pacific 49, Hermann 43
Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8
Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15
Rockwood Summit 27, Pattonville 7
Rolla 28, Lebanon 20
Seckman 20, Fox 13
Sherwood 28, Russellville 7
South Holt 40, Rock Port 34
South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
St. Clair 26, Central (Cape Girardeau) 13
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 22, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 19
Ste. Genevieve 55, DeSoto 15
Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0
Tolton Catholic 33, Cuba 20
Union 30, St. James 23
Valle Catholic 51, Westminster Christian 14
Vianney 42, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0
Webb City 63, Ozark 48
West Plains 56, Waynesville 0
Worth County/NEN 70, North Andrew 50
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ via The Associated Press