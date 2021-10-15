Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 15-16

The Examiner

Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 15;

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY

Blue Springs 49, Blue Springs South 35

Fort Osage 51, Truman 0

Grain Valley 21, Raytown 14

Lee's Summit North 38, Park Hill 0

Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8

St. Michael the Archangel 41, Hogan Prep 16

Belton 42, William Chrisman 28

OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES

CBC 41, Rockhurst 10

Center 28, Pleasant Hill 17

Chillicothe 62, Kansas City East 0

Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20

Kearney 53, Grandview 21

Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit West 14

Lincoln Prep 46, Kansas City Central 6

Oak Park 21, North Kansas City 9

Park Hill South 34, Lee's Summit 27 (OT)

Pembroke Hill 46, Kansas City Northeast 7

Platte County 44, Raytown South 8

Raymore-Peculiar 49, Liberty 17

Staley 54, St. Joseph Central 6

St. Pius X 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

Summit Christian Academy 21, Warrensburg 20

Winnetonka 47, Capital City 21

OTHER REGION SCORES

Adrian 41, Cass Midway 12

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18

Holden 58, Carrollton 0

Lafayette County 69, Lexington 0

Maryville 42, Savannah 0

Mid Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7

West Platte 38, Penney 29

OTHER STATE SCORES

Archie 61, Lockwood/Golden City 26

Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14

Ava 48, Cabool 9

Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34

Boonville 50, Eldon 22

Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14

Buffalo 43, Central (Springfield) 31

Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0

Cameron 20, Benton 14

Carthage 35, Republic 14

Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0

Cassville 42, East Newton 6

Central (Park Hills) 69, University City 26

Chaminade 42, Lift for Life Academy 12

Chillicothe 62, East (Kansas City) 0

Christian Brothers College 41, Rockhurst 10

Concordia 74, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 70

Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0

DeSmet 48, St. Louis University High 21

Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14

Drexel/Miami(FB) 59, Jasper 6

Duchesne 62, Winfield 0

East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42

Eureka 40, Mehlville 0

Fair Grove 55, Clever 7

Farmington 28, Festus 20

Fayette 44, Salisbury 12

Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding 15

Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38

Francis Howell North 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 21

Fredericktown 34, Doniphan 28, OT

Gallatin 37, Trenton 6

Hallsville 46, California 6

Hannibal 55, Marshall 0

Harrisburg 34, Scotland County 30

Helias Catholic 35, Smith-Cotton 3

Herculaneum 20, Paris 8

Highland 24, Brookfield 18

Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20

Hillsboro 50, St. Francis Borgia 0

Hollister 21, Mt. Vernon 0

Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6

Jefferson (Festus) 54, Chaffee 0

Jefferson City 55, Battle 52

Joplin 21, Branson 16

Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7

Lamar 41, Seneca 0

Liberty (Mountain View) 48, Salem 8

Logan-Rogersville 57, Marshfield 28

Louisiana 26, Wright City 15

Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege, Kan. 34

Macon 28, Centralia 22

Marceline 28, Westran 12

Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8

Mark Twain 22, North Callaway 8

Marquette 51, Oakville 0

McDonald County 39, Nevada 34

Mexico 41, Moberly 14

Milan 17, Polo 8

Miller 34, Pierce City 20

Monett 24, Springfield Catholic 17

Monroe City 58, Clark County 16

Neosho 21, Willard 14

Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21

North County 27, Potosi 7

North Shelby 52, Orrick 12

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 29, Ritenour 20

Orchard Farm 56, Warrenton 18

Osage 34, Versailles 24

Owensville 35, Sullivan 6

Pacific 49, Hermann 43

Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8

Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15

Rockwood Summit 27, Pattonville 7

Rolla 28, Lebanon 20

Seckman 20, Fox 13

Sherwood 28, Russellville 7

South Holt 40, Rock Port 34

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 0

St. Clair 26, Central (Cape Girardeau) 13

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 22, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 19

Ste. Genevieve 55, DeSoto 15

Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0

Tolton Catholic 33, Cuba 20

Union 30, St. James 23

Valle Catholic 51, Westminster Christian 14

Vianney 42, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0

Webb City 63, Ozark 48

West Plains 56, Waynesville 0

Worth County/NEN 70, North Andrew 50

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ via The Associated Press