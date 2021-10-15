Klein's Jaguars look to reverse fortunes against rival Wildcats

Coaches David White and Matt Klein love a good rivalry game, and Friday night at Peve Stadium they will be in the eye of the hurricane in one of the most storied prep football series in the state.

White, the second-year head coach at Blue Springs High School, and Klein, who is in his third year at Blue Springs South, know what the annual Cat Clash means to their respective schools, players and the community of Blue Springs.

"I drive through Blue Springs and Blue Springs South country to get to work every day," White said, "and I can sense what the football teams mean to those parts of the city. I've been coaching a long time, and there is nothing better than a good rivalry game, and that's what we have with Blue Springs and Blue Springs South.

"The players know each other, the coaches and teachers from each school know each other, and it's the big game everyone circles on their schedule. And I know our kids can't wait to play, and I am sure Coach Klein's team feels the same way."

White's Wildcats rallied from a 13-0 deficit to clip host Blue Springs South 28-13 in last year's Cat Clash, the 30th in the series since 1994.

“They came out and punched us in the mouth and we had to punch right back,” White said. “I’m just so proud of our guys. We made some adjustments, scored some points and got that last touchdown to seal the deal. A great night to be a Wildcat.”

Blue Springs leads the overall series 20-10, and has won 14 of the last 15 games, including the last seven. The Jaguars’ last win came in 2015, their undefeated state championship campaign in which they edged the Wildcats 27-24.

“I found out what Cat Clash Week was all about my first season coaching at South,” said Klein, who came to Blue Springs South in 2019. “We brought in some guest speakers who talked about the game, and what it means to our community, and I think I learned as much – or maybe even more – than our players.”

It’s called Community Unity Week, and the schools work together to raise money for charity. But when it’s time to hit the field Friday at Peve Stadium, it’s all about winning.

“We know them. Their players know our guys, we all live in this community, and it’s a big game,” Klein added. “Now, like I tell our guys, we take games a week at a time and prepare for each opponent the same way – but yeah, this is a big game.”

And it's a game South's future Division I tight end Luke Seib desperately wants to win.

"We haven't beat Blue Springs in the four years I have played here, and nothing would be better than finally getting a win my senior year," said Seib, who recently garnered an offer from his dream school, Kansas State, where his father played collegiately. "I've watched all the Blue Springs-Blue Springs South games since I was a little kid.

"Briley Moore was always one of my favorite players, and I loved the way Skyler Meyers played linebacker, he was a beast.

"But the one thing that stands out – the thing that made me realize how big the game was – was back in eighth grade I went to a Blue Springs-Blue Springs South game and (former Kansas City Chiefs running back) Jamaal Charles was on the field.

"Jamaal Charles was at the Blue Springs South football game! How cool was that? It was really cool to an eighth grader. And it just shows that it's one of the biggest football games in the state, and I can't wait to play Friday night."

Blue Springs senior Ike Ezeogu, who will take his considerable talent to Iowa State, has never lost to Blue Springs South, and he doesn't plan on losing to the crosstown rival his senior year.

"We all have a lot of friends who play at South, and we support them every game but one during the season – this one," the defensive lineman said. "What have we won, the last six or seven in a row? I know it goes on beyond when I played here at Blue Springs.

"And I know how much they want to get their first win against us (in the past four years), and I know how much I want to beat them for the fourth year in a row. It's a big game. Everyone knows that, and we're working hard to keep our winning streak alive.”