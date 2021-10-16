Fort Osage rolls past Truman, maintains lead in conference

The Examiner staff

Despite a dominant victory over Truman, Fort Osage coach Brock Bult says his team still has room to grow.

Quarterback Greg Menne threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Indians to a 51-0 rout of the host Patriots Friday.

“Overall the team played exceptionally well,” Bult said. “But, as usual, we have room for improvement. Our motto is, ‘Strive for perfection, settle for excellence, good is not good enough.’ We will continue to do what’s needed to get better both offensively and defensively and hopefully the end result is excellence.”

Truman kept it close after one quarter. Menne threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Brody McBee for a 7-0 lead.

The Indians added 23 points in the second quarter to open up a 30-0 lead at halftime. Javen Hall scored on a 2-yard run before the Indians got a safety when the Patriots snapped a punt through the back of the end zone.

Menne scored on a 14-yard run and threw a 71-yard bomb to Larenzo Fenner.

Menne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Gallman to make it 37-0 heading into the final quarter.

Lake Sullivan added a 2-yard scoring run and Ryver Peppers dove in from 1 yard out to cap the scoring as the Indians improved to 7-1 and 4-0 in the Suburban Middle Six.

Menne finished 8 of 11 for 174 yards passing.

Hall ran for 104 yards on just six carries. Sullivan finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and Peppers had 73 on just two carries.

Fenner finished with 85 yards receiving on three catches.