How a basketball player helped Blue Springs extend football winning streak against rival Blue Springs South

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For three years, Kyle Bruce was known as one of Eastern Jackson County's premier point guards, as he led coach Adam Jones' basketball team to great success.

That might change after his remarkable football season, because Wildcat fans are going to have to talk about his football prowess.

"He had to make up his mind just how serious he was about football," Blue Springs coach David White said after Bruce carried the ball 18 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ explosive 49-35 Cat Clash victory over visiting Blue Springs South Friday at Peve Stadium.

"After tonight, and really, after this season, it's easy to tell he's serious about football and he has put the work in to make himself a great player."

This is Bruce's first year of playing varsity and Friday night's annual crosstown rivalry contest proved that he belongs in the spotlight.

He scored the first touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run and added scores of 64 and 41 yards. And a 49-yard carry set up Lamana Tapusoa's 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

After the game, the Wildcats were presented the United States Marine Corps' Great American Rivalry championship trophy and Bruce was named the game's MVP.

The Wildcats (2-6) recorded their eighth straight win against the Jaguars (0-8) and extended their lead in the all-time series to 21-10.

"This feels great – so great!" Bruce said as he posed for photos and looked at his MVP medal, that hung around his neck.

"I've never really felt like this in football. We've had a lot of success in basketball, but tonight, now I know how it feels to help our team win. And we were able to do it against our crosstown rivals and I was able to do it with my brothers and my teammates."

The game began with a bang as Blue Springs' Apollo Criglar Jr. recovered a South onside kick at the Jaguars' 30. Three plays later Bruce scored from the 7-yard line.

"Who knows how the game turns out if that doesn't happen early," Jaguars coach Matt Klein said. "That was such a big play early in the game."

But his team bounced back on the next series as Cash Parker hit Alex Israelite for a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Parker, who scrambled for his life much of the game because of the Ike Ezeogu-led Wildcats pass rush, was sensational. He competed 16 of 26 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats then took a 14-7 lead on a 21-yard pass from Sal Caldarella to Ezeogu, who also plays tight end.

Parker then hit Braden Watson for a 13-yard scoring strike to again knot the score, but Bruce ran for two touchdowns and Caldarella scored on a 2-yard run to make it 35-14.

With just 22 seconds left in the half. Parker hit Luke Seib for the first of two touchdowns, as the Division I prospect hauled in a 21-yard scoring pass to make it 35-21 at halftime.

Tapusoa scored that 12-yard run and Caldarella hit Hunter Haupt on a 33-yard bomb to make extend the Wildcats’ lead to 49-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

But as they have done all season, the Jaguars refused to fold their tent as Parker hit Israelite (48 yards) and Seib (5) for their second touchdowns of the night.

"They have a nice club," White said of the Jaguars. "That big tight end is a player, 2 (Israelite) never left the field and their quarterback stood in there and made some nice throws despite our pass rush."

Klein agreed, adding, "We did some nice things offensively, and our guys never give up."

After the game Seib had some fun with Parker as they talked about the Cat Clash.

"If Cash says anything crazy," Seib said with a wink, "it's because he got hit in the head. Seriously, Cash was amazing tonight. Five touchdowns is amazing, and he was rushed hard all night."

Added Parker: "All I wanted to do was help us win. They came after me hard, but that's what I expected in the big game against the crosstown rival."

As Ezeogu walked off the field, he complemented Parker.

"That dude is tough," said Ezeogu, who had a sack and solo tackle behind the line of scrimmage. "We threw everything at him and he never backed down. Props to him and the Jaguars. They played hard tonight – real hard."