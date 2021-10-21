Here's the playoff scenario for each Eastern Jackson County high school football team

It seems like it just started, but here we are at the end of another high school football regular season.

District play gets underway next week (Oct. 29) for most Eastern Jackson County teams, but there’s still a lot to be decided in the final week as they jockey for the most favorable position for the playoffs.

Here are some things to keep in mind for the local teams in this Friday’s regular season finales:

First-round byes?

Fort Osage enters its final week against crosstown rival William Chrisman with a 7-1 record and the top seed in the Class 5 District 8 standings. The ninth-ranked Indians have 41.89 points and fourth-ranked Platte County (6-2) has 41.31 and the only realistic chance of catching them.

Getting the top seed means a bye in the first week of district play and a chance to rest and get healthy for a Nov. 5 semifinal matchup. A loss may mean playing Oct. 29.

Fort Osage coach Brock Bult and his team know the ramifications but are trying to keep it simple.

“We are treating it like any other game – trying to focus on us playing our game and getting better,” Bult said. “At the same time, we are playing Chrisman and our kids know most of their kids, and it’s a big game for both teams.

“We have discussed the fact that the one seed is ours if we do what we need to do and we would host and have a week to rest and work on things we need to improve on without the stress of preparing for a game.”

Platte County faces Lansing (Kan.) in its final game Friday. A Fort Osage win against Chrisman would wrap up the top seed. The Indians would then meet the winner of the No. 4-5 matchup, which could also involve Chrisman.

Chrisman (3-5) currently sits at No. 5 at 28.24 behind North Kansas City (3-5) at 29.57. The Bears, though, with a loss, could slip back to No. 6 behind Oak Park. Oak Park (3-5) faces a 3-5 Grandview team Friday and could overtake the Bears with a win.

If Chrisman slips to sixth, it would likely have to face No. 3 Staley (3-4, 32.43) in the first round.

Grain Valley (5-3) also looks to hang on to the top seed in Class 5 District 7 but has a simpler task. The Eagles, who beat No. 3 Raytown 21-14 last week, simply have to beat No. 2 Belton (6-2) in the regular season finale Friday.

A win would give the Eagles (37.28) a first-round bye in the seven-team district. A loss would give Belton (37.14) the bye, and Grain Valley would likely face a winless Truman team in the opening round on Oct. 29.

Top seed up for grabs in Class 6 District 3

Lee’s Summit North is in a three-way battle for the top seed in Class 6 District 3, which features four of the top nine ranked teams in the state.

The third-ranked Broncos (7-1) sit at No. 2 with 43.62 points entering Friday’s Suburban Big Eight contest against crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West. Sixth-ranked Nixa (7-1) is currently first with 43.79, and fifth-ranked Joplin (7-1) is third at 40.41.

If the seeds stay the same, the Broncos would play host to No. 7 Lee’s Summit (3-5) in the first round.

Defending Class 6 state champion and ninth-ranked Raymore-Peculiar (6-2) is fourth at 36.22 and Lee’s Summit West (4-4) is fifth at 31.94, making for a salty district field to traverse.

At the bottom

Blue Springs and Blue Springs South remain at the bottom of the Class 6 District 4 standings after the Wildcats’ 49-35 win over the Jaguars last week in the annual Cat Clash rivalry game.

Blue Springs (2-6), which is No. 7 with 24.12 points, has a chance to move up if the Wildcats can beat No. 6 Rockhurst (3-5, 27.37) Friday. Currently, the Wildcats would have to face Suburban Big Eight power and No. 1-ranked Liberty North (6-1) in the first round. The Wildcats lost to the Eagles 42-7 in Week 5.

Liberty North, which has lost only to Bentonville (Ark.), sits behind a surprisingly undefeated Park Hill South (8-0) in the district standings. As it stands now, that would be the opponent for Blue Springs South (0-8, 12.66) in the district opener.

If Blue Springs can move up a spot, it could instead get a first-round matchup against Liberty (5-3), a team the Wildcats took to overtime in a 43-42 loss in the season opener.

Uphill battle for Van Horn

Van Horn faces a tough task as the bottom seed in the six-team Class 4 District 8.

The Falcons (3-5), who have lost two straight, are looking up at five teams with winning records.

No. 1-ranked Smithville (7-0) has already clinched the top seed and bye and No. 2 Kearney (4-3, 39.48) and No. 3 St. Joseph Lafayette (6-2, 39.47) will vie for the other bye.

Van Horn will likely have to meet Kearney or Lafayette in the first round and then the other next if the Falcons could pull the upset.

Locked in

Oak Grove (3-4) is currently fifth in Class 3 District 7 but could make a case to move past No. 4 Pleasant Hill (4-4) because the Panthers beat the Roosters 34-27 on Oct. 1.

Oak Grove will likely play Pleasant Hill in the opener Oct. 29, but moving to No. 4 would give the Panthers the home field advantage.

Center (5-2), Odessa (7-1) and Summit Christian Academy (7-1) are the top three seeds in the district and will likely stay that way.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (5-2) appears to be locked into the No. 3 spot in the seven-team Class 2 District 8 field after defeating No. 4 Hogan Prep 41-16 last Friday.

The Guardians, who have won five straight after an 0-2 start, will likely see Lexington (2-4) or Lathrop (2-6) in the first round.