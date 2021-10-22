Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 22
Here are the high school football scores for Eastern Jackson County, the surrounding area and the state.
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY
Rockhurst 10, Blue Springs 3
Liberty North 27, Blue Springs South 0
Fort Osage 49, William Chrisman 14
Grain Valley 34, Belton 26
Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit West 6
Oak Grove 35, Warrensburg 28
Raytown 56, Truman 7
Van Horn 47, Pembroke Hill 19
Windsor 30, St. Michael the Archangel 21
OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES
Butler 47, Lone Jack 6
Excelsior Springs 41, Pleasant Hill 40
Lee's Summit 56, Staley 28
Liberty 20, North Kansas City 14
Lincoln Prep 29, Center 14
Oak Park 35, Grandview 21
Odessa 55, Harrisonville 14
Park Hill South 51, St. Joseph Central 27
Platte County 39, Lansing (Kan.) 3
Raymore-Peculiar 43, Park Hill 40 (OT)
Ruskin 26, Raytown South 24
Smithville 36, Winnetonka 7
St. Pius X 35, Savannah 0
Summit Christian Academy 63, Kansas City Central 0
University Academy 49, Kansas City East 0
OTHER REGION SCORES
Adrian 41, Wellington-Napoleon 15
Cass Midway 53, Sherwood 20
Chillicothe 50, St. Joseph Benton 21
East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8
Holden 34, Knob Noster 6
Lafayette County 71, Carrollton 0
Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 7
Marshall 30, Cameron 0
Maryville 36, St. Joseph Lafayette 6
Mid Buchanan 28, West Platte 12
Penney 41, Lawson 0
Richmond 41, Lexington 8
Tipton 45, Crest Ridge 20
OTHER STATE SCORES
Albany 84, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 0
Appleton City/Montrose 46, Greenfield 14
Archie 84, Concordia 42
Ash Grove 52, Sarcoxie 32
Blair Oaks 71, Osage 43
Bowling Green 24, Cardinal Ritter 20
Butler 47, Lone Jack/Kingville 6
California 66, Southern Boone County 39
Carthage 49, Nixa 14
Central (Cape Girardeau) 33, Francis Howell North 29
Central (Park Hills) 49, Farmington 14
Central (Springfield) 34, Forsyth 15
Centralia 12, Palmyra 0
Christian Brothers College 48, Edwardsville, Ill. 21
Cuba 56, Principia 6
DeKalb 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 38
DeSoto, Kan. 45, Kearney 28
Dexter 13, Malden 0
Diamond 48, Slater 26
Drexel/Miami(FB) 80, St. Paul Lutheran 26
Duchesne 33, Orchard Farm 7
Eldon 42, Versailles 41
Fair Grove 54, El Dorado Springs 6
Fayette 66, Tolton Catholic 24
Festus 49, St. Charles West 7
Francis Howell 33, Rock Bridge 0
Fredericktown 50, East Prairie 14
Ft. Zumwalt East 50, St. Charles 29
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20
Gallatin 48, Princeton/Mercer 8
Glendale 57, Waynesville 20
Grandview (Hillsboro) 41, Chaffee 26
Hallsville 36, Boonville 30
Hannibal 42, Battle 26
Hayti 60, Caruthersville 8
Helias Catholic 47, Vianney 9
Herculaneum 24, Perryville 10
Hickman 40, Belleville West, Ill. 28
Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19
Hollister 48, Springfield Catholic 0
Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Jackson 31, O'Fallon, Ill. 10
Jasper 58, Osceola 18
Jefferson (Festus) 20, St. Vincent 14
Jefferson City 50, Ft. Zumwalt West 37
Jennings 40, Clayton 13
Joplin 63, Neosho 0
KC Northeast 61, KC Harmon, Kan. 0
Kelly 13, Bayless 6
Kennett 56, Sikeston 5
Kickapoo 35, Hillcrest 6
King City/ Union Star 48, St. Joseph Christian 0
Kirksville 28, Capital City 6
Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29, OT
Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Fox 7
Lafayette (Wildwood) 35, Ritenour 6
Lamar 48, East Newton 0
Lebanon 55, Parkview 22
Liberty (Mountain View) 43, Houston 14
Lift for Life Academy 38, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 0
Lighthouse Christian 35, NOAH, Okla. 14
Lincoln 32, Cole Camp 14
Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14
Lockwood/Golden City 57, Pleasant Hope 6
Logan-Rogersville 48, Reeds Spring 7
Lutheran North 58, Soldan International 6
Lutheran South 19, Windsor (Imperial) 18
Macon 54, Clark County 30
Marceline 30, Harrisburg 16
Marionville 64, Miller 8
Mark Twain 40, Louisiana 13
Marshfield 26, Mt. Vernon 14
McDonald County 20, Cassville 0
Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0
Mexico 60, Warrenton 14
Milan 28, Maysville/Winston 12
Monroe City 54, Highland 22
Montgomery County 32, North Callaway 16
Mountain Grove 21, Thayer 14
Nevada 41, Aurora 16
Norborne/Hardin Central 88, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 40
North Andrew 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 20
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 35, Oakville 9
Orrick 48, Santa Fe 22
Owensville 48, St. Clair 44
Ozark 38, Carl Junction 16
Pacific 46, St. James 40
Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15
Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12
Portageville 52, Crystal City 22
Potosi 48, DeSoto 0
Putnam County 20, Polo 16
Republic 42, Branson 3
Rich Hill/Hume 46, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 12
Rock Port 26, Mound City 20
Rolla 36, Camdenton 14
Salem 30, Cabool 26
Salisbury 50, Missouri Military Academy 0
Scotland County 58, Van-Far 26
Seckman 42, Parkway South 7
Seneca 26, Monett 21
South Harrison 25, Trenton 24, OT
South Holt 22, West Nodaway 6
South Shelby 28, Brookfield 14
St. Dominic 21, Westminster Christian 7
St. Francis Borgia 34, Carnahan 12
St. Joseph Le Blond 34, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 32
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 37, Fulton 7
Timberland 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 28
Troy Buchanan 48, Moberly 14
Union 26, Hermann 21
Valle Catholic 63, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Warsaw 19, Buffalo 14
Webb City 55, Willard 0
West Plains 56, Bolivar 7
Westran 35, Paris 0
Worth County 76, Stanberry 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/