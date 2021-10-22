Eastern Jackson County high school football scores for Oct. 22

The Examiner

Here are the high school football scores for Eastern Jackson County, the surrounding area and the state.

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY

Rockhurst 10, Blue Springs 3

Liberty North 27, Blue Springs South 0

Fort Osage 49, William Chrisman 14

Grain Valley 34, Belton 26

Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit West 6

Oak Grove 35, Warrensburg 28

Raytown 56, Truman 7

Van Horn 47, Pembroke Hill 19

Windsor 30, St. Michael the Archangel 21

OTHER KANSAS CITY AREA SCORES

Butler 47, Lone Jack 6

Excelsior Springs 41, Pleasant Hill 40

Lee's Summit 56, Staley 28

Liberty 20, North Kansas City 14

Lincoln Prep 29, Center 14

Oak Park 35, Grandview 21

Odessa 55, Harrisonville 14

Park Hill South 51, St. Joseph Central 27

Platte County 39, Lansing (Kan.) 3

Raymore-Peculiar 43, Park Hill 40 (OT)

Ruskin 26, Raytown South 24

Smithville 36, Winnetonka 7

St. Pius X 35, Savannah 0

Summit Christian Academy 63, Kansas City Central 0

University Academy 49, Kansas City East 0

OTHER REGION SCORES

Adrian 41, Wellington-Napoleon 15

Cass Midway 53, Sherwood 20

Chillicothe 50, St. Joseph Benton 21

East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8

Holden 34, Knob Noster 6

Lafayette County 71, Carrollton 0

Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 7

Marshall 30, Cameron 0

Maryville 36, St. Joseph Lafayette 6

Mid Buchanan 28, West Platte 12

Penney 41, Lawson 0

Richmond 41, Lexington 8

Tipton 45, Crest Ridge 20

OTHER STATE SCORES

Albany 84, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 0

Appleton City/Montrose 46, Greenfield 14

Archie 84, Concordia 42

Ash Grove 52, Sarcoxie 32

Blair Oaks 71, Osage 43

Bowling Green 24, Cardinal Ritter 20

California 66, Southern Boone County 39

Carthage 49, Nixa 14

Central (Cape Girardeau) 33, Francis Howell North 29

Central (Park Hills) 49, Farmington 14

Central (Springfield) 34, Forsyth 15

Centralia 12, Palmyra 0

Christian Brothers College 48, Edwardsville, Ill. 21

Cuba 56, Principia 6

DeKalb 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 38

DeSoto, Kan. 45, Kearney 28

Dexter 13, Malden 0

Diamond 48, Slater 26

Drexel/Miami(FB) 80, St. Paul Lutheran 26

Duchesne 33, Orchard Farm 7

Eldon 42, Versailles 41

Fair Grove 54, El Dorado Springs 6

Fayette 66, Tolton Catholic 24

Festus 49, St. Charles West 7

Francis Howell 33, Rock Bridge 0

Fredericktown 50, East Prairie 14

Ft. Zumwalt East 50, St. Charles 29

Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20

Gallatin 48, Princeton/Mercer 8

Glendale 57, Waynesville 20

Grandview (Hillsboro) 41, Chaffee 26

Hallsville 36, Boonville 30

Hannibal 42, Battle 26

Hayti 60, Caruthersville 8

Helias Catholic 47, Vianney 9

Herculaneum 24, Perryville 10

Hickman 40, Belleville West, Ill. 28

Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19

Hollister 48, Springfield Catholic 0

Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Jackson 31, O'Fallon, Ill. 10

Jasper 58, Osceola 18

Jefferson (Festus) 20, St. Vincent 14

Jefferson City 50, Ft. Zumwalt West 37

Jennings 40, Clayton 13

Joplin 63, Neosho 0

KC Northeast 61, KC Harmon, Kan. 0

Kelly 13, Bayless 6

Kennett 56, Sikeston 5

Kickapoo 35, Hillcrest 6

King City/ Union Star 48, St. Joseph Christian 0

Kirksville 28, Capital City 6

Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29, OT

Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Fox 7

Lafayette (Wildwood) 35, Ritenour 6

Lamar 48, East Newton 0

Lebanon 55, Parkview 22

Liberty (Mountain View) 43, Houston 14

Lift for Life Academy 38, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 0

Lighthouse Christian 35, NOAH, Okla. 14

Lincoln 32, Cole Camp 14

Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14

Lockwood/Golden City 57, Pleasant Hope 6

Logan-Rogersville 48, Reeds Spring 7

Lutheran North 58, Soldan International 6

Lutheran South 19, Windsor (Imperial) 18

Macon 54, Clark County 30

Marceline 30, Harrisburg 16

Marionville 64, Miller 8

Mark Twain 40, Louisiana 13

Marshfield 26, Mt. Vernon 14

McDonald County 20, Cassville 0

Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0

Mexico 60, Warrenton 14

Milan 28, Maysville/Winston 12

Monroe City 54, Highland 22

Montgomery County 32, North Callaway 16

Mountain Grove 21, Thayer 14

Nevada 41, Aurora 16

Norborne/Hardin Central 88, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 40

North Andrew 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 20

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 35, Oakville 9

Orrick 48, Santa Fe 22

Owensville 48, St. Clair 44

Ozark 38, Carl Junction 16

Pacific 46, St. James 40

Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15

Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12

Portageville 52, Crystal City 22

Potosi 48, DeSoto 0

Putnam County 20, Polo 16

Republic 42, Branson 3

Rich Hill/Hume 46, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 12

Rock Port 26, Mound City 20

Rolla 36, Camdenton 14

Salem 30, Cabool 26

Salisbury 50, Missouri Military Academy 0

Scotland County 58, Van-Far 26

Seckman 42, Parkway South 7

Seneca 26, Monett 21

South Harrison 25, Trenton 24, OT

South Holt 22, West Nodaway 6

South Shelby 28, Brookfield 14

St. Dominic 21, Westminster Christian 7

St. Francis Borgia 34, Carnahan 12

St. Joseph Le Blond 34, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 32

Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14

Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 37, Fulton 7

Timberland 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 28

Troy Buchanan 48, Moberly 14

Union 26, Hermann 21

Valle Catholic 63, St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Warsaw 19, Buffalo 14

Webb City 55, Willard 0

West Plains 56, Bolivar 7

Westran 35, Paris 0

Worth County 76, Stanberry 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/