Ailing Grain Valley holds off Belton to secure the district's No. 1 seed

Coming into Friday’s game against Belton, Grain Valley was in a near must-win situation.

The Eagles had two of its starting cornerbacks out with injury, junior Keagan Hart and senior Jordan Jones. Not only that, their No. 1 wide receiver, Logan Pratt, tweaked his ankle in the first quarter and played through it the rest of the game.

The winner would earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in Class 5 District 7 play. The Eagles needed the win to have some extra time for some of their starters to heal their injuries. Quarterback Caleb Larson helped his team do just that with his big performance in a 34-26 victory at Belton High School.

“The advantage of getting that bye is we get to scout our opponent,” Grain Valley head coach David Allie said. “And you get to heal up some of your injuries.”

The Eagles (6-3) normally use Saturday to study film, but in the post-game huddle, Allie told his team they could take the weekend off.

“This is big for us. It gives us a chance to get everyone healthy,” Larson said. “I got banged up a little today, too, but it was worth it. We got the win.”

Grain Valley’s defense struggled at times with its banged-up secondary. The Eagles allowed 390 total yards, including 300 through the air. Larson helped negate that by leading a strong offensive performance in which the Eagles totaled 320 yards.

Larson completed 12 of 18 passes for 182 yards and two scores ran for another 60 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. The junior has made strides since the beginning of the season and saved his best performance for the regular season finale.

“He brought his bag with him in a good game against Park Hill South earlier in the year and had his best game rushing against Oak Park,” Allie said of Larson. “He’s just continued to progress ever since. We are turning the keys over to him.”

Larson especially had a strong connection with sophomore Anthony Greco, who stepped up while Pratt was slowed by an ankle tweak. He caught seven balls for 145 yards and one touchdown.

“If it wasn’t for my receivers, I wouldn’t be in this position,” Larson said. “I give all the credit to Greco. He went up and got the passes for me. He makes me look good. I will take it.

“He’s fast, he’s strong and he can go up and get it. He’s not the tallest or the biggest, but he’s reliable.”

Grain Valley senior defensive back Tristan Pouncil recovered a fumble on Belton’s opening drive when wide receiver LaQuanta Crawford coughed it up after catching a quick out from quarterback Gio Mack.

The Eagles took advantage of the turnover on a drive that started on Belton’s 31-yard line. Senior running back Jaxon Wyatt capped it by finding a huge hole up the middle for a 17-yard TD run on third-and-13 for a 6-0 lead following a blocked extra point at the 7:30 mark of the first period.

Grain Valley was unable to take advantage of another Belton fumble that was recovered by Eagles linebacker Nathan Testa.

Belton made the Eagles pay for it when it tied it at 6 apiece with 5:33 remaining in the second period. The Pirates ran a double reverse and wide receiver Crawford hit Mack for a 20-yard scoring pass. On that drive, Grain Valley gave up first downs on third-and-13 and third-and-8.

After the Eagles’ offense sputtered for much of the first half, they got something going late in the second period. Wyatt had to take a few plays off after hurting his arm. That opened the door for third-string running back Christian Lanear, who carried the ball three times for 32 yards on the drive. Larson capped it by scoring on a 2-yard run on fourth down to put the Eagles ahead 13-6, a score that held until halftime.

“We have really good backs and Christian is No. 3,” Allie said. “You saw tonight, he runs the ball hard.”

The Eagles scored on their opening drive of the third period following a 5-yard scoring run by Larson that was set up by his 32-yard toss to Greco. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Grain Valley made it 27-6 with 4:37 left when Larson lobbed a perfect pass to Greco.

The sophomore made a catch reminiscent of the famous helmet catch made by former New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII. He bobbled the ball, pinned it against his helmet and fell into the end zone for a 37-yard TD.

“It was the best game of my life,” Greco said. “(Larson) and I are finally figuring things out between each other. We are finding out what we are best at and we came together to get that one seed. (Larson) is doing great back there. I don’t have anything to complain about.”

Belton wouldn’t go away, however. Mack hit running back Javon Minor on a screen pass that went for 13 yards and a score to make it 27-12 with 11:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Grain Valley seemingly put the game away on the ensuing drive when the Belton defense left freshman running back DJ Harris uncovered in the flat as he waltzed into the end zone from 9 yards out after a pass from Larson to extend the lead 34-12 with 9:32 left.

Belton managed to make it a game late in the period after Mack connected with Crawford for a 13-yard TD pass and hit running back Kayson Novacek for the 2-point conversion. The Pirates got within eight points with 2:08 left after another pass from Mack to Crawford for a 40-yard score.

But the Eagles recovered the onside kick and milked the rest of the clock for the win to secure the top seed and home field advantage.