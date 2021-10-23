Larenzo Fenner's 3 TDs spark Fort Osage to rout of Chrisman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A banged-up Fort Osage football team turned it up a notch offensively, defensively and especially on special teams Friday.

The Indians handed Suburban Middle Six rival William Chrisman a lesson in how to play all three phases of the game in a mercy-clock 49-14 victory.

Fenner put on a special teams clinic as he scored on punt returns of 57 and 71 yards that had even his coach second-guessing what he saw.

"I saw them, and I still don't know he does what he does out on the field," Fort Osage coach Brock Bult said after his team finished an 8-1 regular season, sewed up a 5-0 conference championship and earned a much-needed bye when district action starts next Friday.

"I don't want to say too much about him – because his head is already big enough that me might not fit through the locker room door – but that touchdown reception was pretty special, too. There were four guys on the sidelines ready to hit him and he made them all miss."

Bult made sure Fenner was within hearing range when he chided him about being overconfident.

"Coach knows I'm not going to get a big head and that I'm going to keep working hard," said Fenner, who finished the night with three touchdowns and the praise of all of his teammates. "We needed this win because we're missing some guys, and being off next week is big for us. We can get healthy and come back even better in the second week of the playoffs."

Quarterback Greg Menne scored on a 1-yard run, had the TD pass to Fenner and finished night completing 8 of 13 passes for 109 yards.

"This was a complete team win," Menne said. "And Larenzo is a magician. He does things I don't believe. He's the best return man and receiver I've ever seen. And the best thing about him is he's a team guy."

As if on cue, Fenner added, "We don't get this win without our defense. You need to talk to Hawk (David Jacquez) and (Daniel) Tapusoa – they changed the game with their big plays."

Jacquez, who has joined the ranks of the great Fort Osage defensive standouts, had two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a 36-yard interception return that set up the 46-yard touchdown pass to Fenner.

"We needed this win to earn a bye next week, and we went out and worked hard and got it," Jacquez said. "I'm so proud of every guy on this team. We were excited tonight and we played one of our best games of the season. But we're still waiting to play our best game, and that's hopefully going to come in the playoffs."

Tapusoa, whose older brother Herman played on the Indians’ 2015 state championship team, had the sidelines buzzing after picking off a Dayne Herl pass for a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"That was all on David (Jacquez) and the D-line," Tapusoa said. "They rushed the quarterback and I was in the right place at the right time. When he threw it and I picked it off, I looked and there was no one ahead of me – and for a defensive player, that is the greatest feeling in the world.

"That touchdown was for my teammates, because we all worked so hard tonight to get this win."

Lake Sullivan, a sophomore fullback who took over Corey Olvera's tailback spot as he rehabs an injury, scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and freshman Ryver Peppers wrapped up the big offensive night for the Indians with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Herl finished the night completing 14 of 27 passes for 196 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Jamir Robinson of 14 and 48 yards.

The Bears could never get their ground game going as they had 23 carries for minus-22 yards.

"That's when we're at our best, stopping the run," Jacquez said. "This was just a great night all around."

And kicker Xander Shepherd connected on all seven of his extra points.

"You can't ask for much more from special teams, our offense and our defense than we got tonight," Bult said.

Chrisman coach Matt Perry was pleased with his team’s effort throughout the game.

“Our guys never quit, never gave up,” Perry said after his team fell to 3-6 and 1-4. “We needed to kick the ball away from Fenner, and we didn’t do that, and it hurt us.”