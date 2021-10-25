Prep football roundup: Van Horn enters district off win over Pembroke Hill

The Examiner staff

The Van Horn football team will take some momentum into its Class 4 District 8 opener.

David Lewis scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the host Falcons raced to a 35-7 halftime lead on the way to a 47-19 rout of Pembroke Hill Friday.

Lewis capped off the Falcons’ first possession with an 8-yard touchdown run with 10:37 left in the first quarter. He then added a 39-yard touchdown run and a 43-yard touchdown pass before the quarter was over to put Van Horn ahead 21-7.

Quarterback Andrew Murphy ran for a 16-yard score and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Wilson to put the Falcons ahead by 28 at halftime.

After a pair of scores by Pembroke Hill cut the lead to 35-19, Wilson scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Murphy with 5:39 left in the third quarter to make it 41-19.

Murphy connected with De’Marcus Penson in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard score with 4:39 left in the game to seal the win.

Lewis finished with 167 yards rushing on 18 carries. Murphy was 14 of 24 passing with the four touchdowns and one rushing score. Wilson finished with 98 yards receiving on six catches and Penson had 59 yards on six receptions.

Sixth-seeded Van Horn (4-5) will travel to meet No. 3 Excelsior Springs (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to face No. 2 St. Joseph Lafayette.

ROCKHURST 10, BLUE SPRINGS 3: Blue Springs couldn’t make an early 3-0 lead stand up and fell to rival Rockhurst in a defensive battle in the regular season finale Friday.

Caden Hoehns booted a 42-yard field goal with 8:42 left in the second quarter to put the Wildcats (2-7) ahead.

Isaac Koch capped off Rockhurst’s next possession with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-3 halftime lead.

Kyle Bush kicked a 21-yard field goal with 4:30 left to extend Rockhurst’s lead to 10-3.

Blue Springs drove to Rockhurst’s 22-yard line on the next possession but Brice Middleton intercepted a Sal Caldarella pass in the end zone with 43 seconds left to seal it for the Hawklets.

Blue Springs finishes as the No. 7 seed in Class 6 District 4 and travels to meet No. 1-ranked and No. 2 seed Liberty North (8-1) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Blue Springs South (0-9) is the No. 8 seed and meets No. 1 Park Hill South (9-0) Friday at Park Hill High School. No. 5 Rockhurst (4-5) plays No. 4 Park Hill (4-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Park Hill.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 38, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 6: Lee’s Summit North clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 District 3 bracket with a dominating win over crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West Friday.

Tre Baker threw for 274 yards and a touchdown and Quincey Baker scored on three touchdown runs as the third-ranked Broncos finished the regular season at 8-1.

Tanner Howes added 78 yards rushing, 101 yards receiving on three catches and a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Quincey Baker scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run with 15 seconds left in the half to put the Broncos ahead 24-0 at the intermission.

Baker scored on another 1-yard plunge in the third quarter. Tre Baker, who completed 11 of 15 passes, hit Devin Blayney for a 50-yard score in the fourth. Blayney finished with four catches for 103 yards.

Dewuan Mack and Deauntay Frazier each had an interception to lead the defense, which held the Titans to just 168 total yards.

North will play host to No. 8-seeded Ozark at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of district play.

RAYTOWN 56, TRUMAN 7: Truman finished its regular season without a win as Raytown rolled to a 56-7 halftime lead on the way to a Suburban Middle Six win Friday.

Patrick Martin took a Zane Anderson pass 75 yards for a touchdown with 8:47 left in the first quarter to cut Truman’s deficit to 8-7, but Raytown answered with 48 unanswered points before halftime.

Zhamari Gray ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries and had 71 yards receiving and another score on two catches to power Raytown (4-3), which outgained the Patriots 385-185 and capitalized on five Truman turnovers.

Anderson was 9 of 24 passing for 148 yards and two interceptions.

Truman will face Raytown for the second straight week in the Class 5 District 7 opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

OAK GROVE 35, WARRENSBURG 28: Jamison Kirk scored the winning touchdown with 4:04 left as Oak Grove claimed a Missouri River Valley Conference West win over Warrensburg in its regular season finale Friday.

Clynton Stewart scored the first two touchdowns, tying it 7-7 with a 13-yard run and giving the Panthers a 14-7 lead with a run after Zander Brinegar forced a fumble.

Stewart finished with 173 yards on 25 carries. Carson Smith added 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Kirk finished with 71 yards on 13 carries.

Jacob Shrout, who finished with 68 yards on seven carries, also scored a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 20-14 in the second quarter.

No. 4 Oak Grove (4-4, 3-3 MRVC West) plays host to No. 5 Pleasant Hill (4-5) in the first round of Class 3 District 7 play Friday.

WINDSOR 30, ST. MICHAEL 21: Windsor scored 24 points in the final quarter to erase St. Michael the Archangel’s 13-8 lead in the regular season finale Friday.

Quarterback Dillon Zaun ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 7:01 left in the third quarter to put St. Michael ahead 13-8.

Windsor scored twice to go up 24-13 before Zaun scored on a 9-yard run and threw a two-point conversion pass to Aamir Carter to pull the Guardians within 24-21.

Windsor quarterback Conner Begeman scored on 55-yard run with 1:12 left to seal it and halt St. Michael’s five-game winning streak.

Ellis Edwards rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and scored St. Michael’s first touchdown. Zaun was 18 of 32 passing for 144 yards and one interception.

St. Michael (5-3) will play host to Lexington (2-5) in a Class 2 District 8 first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Lee’s Summit High School.