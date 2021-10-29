Van Horn can't overcome early deficit in season-ending loss to Excelsior Springs

SJ Munoz

PrepsKC Staff Writer

The game-changing plays came courtesy of Excelsior Springs, who knocked off Van Horn 30-15 on Friday night﻿ in the opening week of district play.

On just the second play of the game, Excelsior Springs running back Amani Robinson showed off his speed on a 58-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 6-0 after a failed PAT.

It was the Excelsior Springs defense turn next with a stop on fourth-and-one deep in their own territory, keeping the six-point lead intact.

Then it was the special teams as Ayden Dolt blocked a Van Horn punt, which the Tigers recovered at the Falcon 1-yard line.

Chance Moreland's quarterback sneak made it 12-0, and Dacey Hall ran in the two-point conversion pushing the lead to 14-0 with 9:29 to play in the second.

After Excelsior Springs turned the Falcons away once more on fourth down, the Tigers built upon the lead.

Robinson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game from 34 yards out with less than four minutes left in the half. The successful two-point try made it 22-0.

"It's nice when we can pop some long runs and not have to worry about getting behind the sticks, stopping the clock and incomplete passes," Excelsior Springs head coach Mark Faubion said. "When you get in the playoffs and the teams we're playing, you have to play well in all three phases."

Van Horn avoided the first-half shutout as Diego Coronado drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired to make it 22-3 at the break.

With 7:50 left in the fourth, senior David Lewis ran it in for a Van Horn score, but the extra point was blocked keeping the Tigers’ lead at 22-9.

However, there would be no fourth quarter rally.

Excelsior Springs utilized its ground game to possess the ball for more than four minutes on the ensuing possession before Dolt ran it in from 25 yards out. Dolt also scored the two-point conversion to put the Tigers up 30-9.

Lewis added his second rushing touchdown of the half with two minutes remaining to account for the final points of the night.

Van Horn's season ends with a 4-6 record in Roshaad Byrd's first season as head coach. The Tigers move on and will travel to St. Joseph Lafayette (6-3) next week.

"Our momentum is good, and I really feel like we beat a good team tonight," Faubion said. "Next week it will be the same style, They (Lafayette) will be a spread team and we'll have to run the ball better than we did tonight."