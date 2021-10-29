Here's what's on tap tonight for Eastern Jackson County high school football

The Examiner
Lee's Summit North receiver Devin Blayney (83) hauls in a touchdown pass in a 41-14 victory over Raymore-Peculiar in Friday's game at North.

Here are the scores for Week 10 high school football in Eastern Jackson County, the first round of district play on Oct. 29:

FRIDAY, OCT. 29 

Class 6 District 3 

7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North 

Class 6 District 4 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School 

Class 5 District 7 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

Class 5 District 8 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City 

Class 4 District 8 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs 

Class 3 District 7 

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove 

Class 2 District 8 

7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School 