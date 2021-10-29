Here's what's on tap tonight for Eastern Jackson County high school football

The Examiner

Here are the scores for Week 10 high school football in Eastern Jackson County, the first round of district play on Oct. 29:

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City

Class 4 District 8

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 8

7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School