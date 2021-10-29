Here's what's on tap tonight for Eastern Jackson County high school football
The Examiner
Here are the scores for Week 10 high school football in Eastern Jackson County, the first round of district play on Oct. 29:
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Class 6 District 3
7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North
Class 6 District 4
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
Class 5 District 8
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City
Class 4 District 8
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs
Class 3 District 7
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Class 2 District 8
7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School