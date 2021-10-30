Lack of depth catches up with Chrisman in district loss to NKC

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

William Chrisman football coach Matt Perry admitted that his program is normally one that lacks depth year to year.

When the Bears have multiple injuries, that makes things tough. That’s what they were faced with in a Class 5 District 8 first-round game against North Kansas City Friday. Chrisman already was missing five rotation players entering the playoff opener.

Another player was injured during the game and one more was ejected after two personal fouls. That even forced quarterback Dayne Herl to play safety, a position he hadn’t played since middle school.

Because of the lack of depth and miscues on special teams, Chrisman ended its season with a 3-7 record after a 49-20 loss to the host Hornets.

“That’s William Chrisman football, it’s a war of attrition as the season goes on,” Perry said. “We don’t have a lot of numbers. But the numbers we do have, I am proud of them. They stuck it out and battled.”

The Bears got off to a good start. Perry came out with a strong game plan of calling outside runs to the opposite side of two defensive linemen who are NCAA Division I recruits, Adepoju Adebwore and Domonique Orange.

Herl scored on a 65-yard read option run along the right sideline on the Bears’ opening drive. On Chrisman’s third drive, senior running back Kameron Thompson got the edge on a left side run for a 13-yard score at the 9:08 mark in the second period. The Bears had both of their extra point attempts blocked.

“Kameron Thompson is one heck of a football player,” Perry said. “He’s not the biggest dude, but he ran hard. He’s special. I love him to death. I don’t think he came off the field all night.”

Those two scores were sandwiched around a 1-yard QB sneak for a TD by North Kansas City quarterback JJ Johnson with 7 seconds left in the first quarter. That score was set up by a blocked punt that was recovered by Northtown at the Bears’ 27.

The Hornets’ Jaden Browning blocked another punt late in the second quarter that was recovered at the Chrisman 12. That led to a 6-yard TD run for wide receiver Chase Porter that gave Northtown a 14-12 lead it never relinquished.

“Our punt team has been pretty terrible all year,” Perry said. “It’s not because we don’t practice. It’s the guys we use. It’s just frustrating. That was the biggest difference in the game. We kept giving good teams chances.”

The Hornets went into halftime up 21-12 following a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Newman with 1:51 left in the half.

To make matters worse for the Bears, just seconds earlier, wide receiver Sir’Rahn Felix was disqualified after getting his second personal foul. That forced Perry to put Herl in at safety.

“That hurt us because we don’t have depth,” Perry said.

Just before the end of the half, Herl got his first career interception and returned it to the Northtown 20 before time expired.

“I played a little linebacker and safety in middle school,” said Herl, who has mostly played exclusively at quarterback. “We just had so much going on. Chrisman has always struggled with depth. And we had so much happen in this game.

“(The interception) was kind of funny because it bounced off Lance’s (Nauer) head and I saw a lot of field, so I just started running.”

However, North Kansas City continued its scoring run by scoring 35 unanswered points overall and 21 to start the second half. Two turnovers by Chrisman, a muffed punt and a Herl pass for an interception set up a 27-yard scoring pass from Johnson to Porter and an 8-yard TD run for Ja’len Friar in the third period.

Northtown put the nail in the coffin with a 54-yard TD pass from Johnson to Porter with 1:49 remaining in the third. Chrisman’s final score was a 5-yard pass from Herl to wide receiver Jamir Robinson early in the fourth.

Herl led Chrisman with 100 yards on nine carries. Thompson finished with 50 yards on 13 carries.