Blue Springs South football coach Matt Klein resigns following winless season

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs South High School football coach Matt Klein confirmed late Monday night that he has resigned following his third year leading the Jaguars football program.

His team finished 0-10 this season, including an 0-7 mark in the tough Suburban Big Eight Conference.

Klein told The Examiner, via social media, "Yes, I resigned. I have no comment regarding anything ..."

His best season was 2019, the year after he replaced former head coach Jon Oyler, when the Jaguars were 3-8. Klein finishes with a 4-27 mark at South.

South senior tight end Luke Seib, who committed Monday to play football at the University of Texas-El Paso, said Klein texted his players Sunday night about an after-school meeting Monday.

"It started off like any of the postseason meetings we have with Coach Klein and the staff," Seib said. "He congratulated me on committing to UTEP and congratulated Owen Gish for getting his first Division I offer from Murray State. It was all real upbeat.

"Then he straight up told us he was resigning. And I was really shocked. We all love Coach Klein, and I am so proud to have played for him the past three seasons."

After Klein announced his resignation, Seib said he returned to his office.

"Every guy on the team went in and thanked him and gave him a hug," Seib said.