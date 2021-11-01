Blue Springs' upset bid falls just short against Liberty North

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Twice in the final six minutes, Blue Springs had a chance to pull a stunning first-round upset of Class 6 No. 2-ranked Liberty North.

The Wildcats trailed 34-31 but could only muster 14 yards in the final two possessions and the host Eagles held on for the close win in the Class 6 District 4 first-round matchup Friday.

The showdown had some similarities to the first meeting between the Suburban Big Eight rivals as the two teams were in a close game early, tied 7-7 in the first quarter. Liberty North (8-1) slowly pulled away for a 42-7 win.

This time around, the Wildcats (2-8) battled until the final quarter.

“We put ourselves in a chance to beat the top team, I think, in the state – them and CBC are strong,” Blue Springs coach David White said. “We’ve got to believe and our guys played lights out. That last drive we just couldn’t get it together. They missed the field goal … we definitely had them sweating.”

Liberty North attempted a 53-yard field goal with 6:47 left but the kick was short. Instead of taking over deep in its own territory, the ball was moved to the 20-yard line after the miss.

Blue Springs couldn’t get much going and punted, but then got the ball back with 2:31 to play after forcing a punt. The Wildcats had the ball at their own 25-yard line facing a fourth-and-one. White decided to go for it. Kyle Bruce got the handoff and was stopped by linebacker Melvin Watson for no gain. Two kneel-downs by quarterback Sam Van Dyne ended the game and sent Liberty North into a semifinal showdown with Liberty on Friday.

The first half featured seven different lead changes as the teams were in a competitive battle from the start.

After Liberty North went up 3-0 on a 47-yard field goal by Blake Craig and Blue Springs missed a field goal, the Wildcats took a 7-3 lead when Iowa State pledge Ike Ezeogu picked off Van Dyne’s pass and ran it back 25 yards for a score.

The second quarter featured the team alternating touchdowns, but starting and ending with touchdowns runs by Liberty North’s Cayden Arzola. He had a 4-yard run with 10:25 left in the first half and his 6-yard run with 34 seconds left gave the Eagles a 24-21 lead at the break.

Blue Springs regained the lead twice in the second quarter, first on Sal Caldarella’s 21-yard TD pass to Calvin Griffin. After Van Dyne’s TD 17-yard TD pass to Keelan Smith, Noah Olah’s 25-yard reception helped set up Bruce’s first touchdown run, a 16-yarder, with 2:08 left put the Wildcats back into a 21-17 lead.

The Wildcats tied it on the opening drive of the second half when Caden Hoehns booted a 35-yard field goal.

Five plays after Blue Springs tied it, Liberty North took the lead for good when Van Dyne hit Justis Braden on a wide-open play-action pass for a 66-yard score.

Liberty North extended the lead to 34-24 when Micah Jo Barnett’s 65-yard run on the drive's opening play set up a 34-yard field goal by Craig with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

Griffin rambled for a 45-yard gain on the penultimate play of the third quarter to set up Bruce’s 17-yard touchdown run with 10:27 left in the game.

But that’s all the Wildcats could muster as Liberty North held on to stave off the upset.

Blue Springs ran for 190 yards, led by Griffin’s 75 yards on four carries. Mana Tapusoa had 53, while Bruce finished with 47 yards. Caldarella finished 13 of 25 passing for 163 yards.

Van Dyne was 10 for 17 for 183 yards and two scores, while Arzola ran for 150 on 23 carries – accounting for a bulk of the Eagles’ 250 yards on the ground.

“I think the confidence in our kids (was a difference),” White said, comparing the two meetings with Liberty North. “We had so many kids hurt and so many young players playing, it’s not an excuse, but a reality. The kids pushed through and they were flying around and playing. Early in the year we hung with them for a half before they pulled away. Coach (Greg) Jones does a hell of a job (with Liberty North). We’ve got to play better and when we did, we gave everything we had. We played with a lot more confidence and a lot more sense of urgency.”