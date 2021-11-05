Grain Valley defense dominates for district semifinal win

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The defense has been a strength for the Grain Valley football team all season.

In fact, the Eagles came into Friday’s Class 5 District 7 semifinal matchup against Sedalia Smith-Cotton allowing just 18.8 points per game.

However, they were missing some key pieces. Starting cornerbacks Keagan Hart and Jordan Jones and leading tackler and middle linebacker Gage Forkner didn’t play due to hand injuries.

That was a lot to overcome for the Grain Valley defense but it did just that after holding the Tigers to just 137 total yards in a 47-3 rout at Moody Murry Field.

Sophomore linebacker Brody Baker shifted from outside linebacker to inside in place of Forkner and had a standout game with 13 tackles. Defensive end Rhylan Alcanter led with two sacks and junior linebacker Cole Elliott had a team-high two tackles for loss.

“We have been through adversity all season and have had injuries all season,” Alcanter said. “Honestly, we just practiced our butts off all week. Our coaching has done a good job getting us where we are at.”

Alcanter has provided consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks all season. Grain Valley head coach David Allie has high expectations for him.

“He’s really growing and getting into his own,” Allie said. “He’s going to be a special player for us. He’s got a huge upside.”

The Grain Valley defense took advantage of a Smith-Cotton team that refused to punt. The Tigers went for it on fourth down on multiple occasions and converted just 2 of 11 fourth downs, providing the Eagles offense with short fields throughout.

The Eagles had three drives that started inside the Tigers’ 40-yard-line. Those possessions resulted in a 39-yard scoring strike from junior quarterback Caleb Larson to senior wide receiver Logan Pratt, a 16-yard TD pass from Larson to sophomore Anthony Greco and a 1-yard TD run by Christian Lanear.

“It caught us off guard a little bit," Alcanter said of Smith-Cotton going for it on fourth down 11 times. “The coaches kept on calling the right calls and we just did our thing.”

Grain Valley’s special teams also came up huge. Aside from points following Smith-Cotton’s turnover on downs and Jaxon Wyatt’s 4-yard scoring run on a drive following a Tiger punt, special teams plays led to the other scores.

It began with senior cornerback’s Tristan Pouncil’s 99-yard return for a TD on the opening kickoff.

“I wanted to prove everyone wrong. I had doubters before the game,” Pouncil said. “I just wanted to prove myself and give it 100 percent.

“I caught it and I knew my guys were going to block for me. I believed in every single one of them and knew they were going to block their assignments.”

After that, Baker and Camden Nelson tackled Smith-Cotton's punter after he bobbled the snap at the 3-yard line. Larson punched it in from there on a run. Pouncil later recovered a muffed punt at the Tigers’ 37 and Larson scored on a 35-yard option play.

“Coach (Dominic Giangrosso) talked about how it was going to be up to the special teams tonight,” Allie said. “They came out and set the tone and kept the tone for us.

“Coach G goes a great job of motivating our special teams guys. He gives those guys dog tags for if you are on a special team or are on six or more, you get a gold one.”

Grain Valley now will shift its focus to the district championship game against Raytown, which defeated Belton 50-23 Friday. The Eagles played the Blue Jays earlier in the year and won 21-14.

“It’s going to be in our house, which we feel good about,” Allie said of the rematch with the Blue Jays. “It’s hard to beat a good team twice. They are going to be loaded and ready to go.”