First Truman female kicker Laney Smith savors honor from Chiefs

Laney Smith was trying to figure out what was going on when she was called down to Truman High School activities director Daniel Bieser's office last Thursday afternoon.

When she arrived, she and Bieser went to the auditorium, where they were greeted by former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gary Spani, a member of the team’s Ring of Honor, and Jan Stenerud, the first kicker to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They were joined by the senior members of the Truman football team, coach Charlie Pugh and many of Smith's family members as she was honored by the Chiefs.

Spani and Stenerud presented Smith a football to commemorate her winning the Tony DiPardo Spirit Award.

DiPardo was the Chiefs’ longtime band leader, who enjoyed national prominence in the 1950s and 1960s.

Smith, who made a splash this season as the first female kicker for the Truman football team, then found out that she and members of her family were guests of the Chiefs for last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, where she was given the honor of keeping the beat on the team's spirit drum.

"I was up on the scoreboard, banging that drum, and all my friends sent me videos," Smith said. "I can't even tell you how many times I've watched them.

"It was an incredible night and I got to share it with my family and friends."

Even before the start of the season, Smith earned the ultimate respect from everyone at Truman.

"Everyone respects Laney, from the football guys to everyone associated with our soccer programs," said Bieser, as Smith is one of the premier soccer players in Eastern Jackson County.

"An honor like the one Laney received from the Chiefs goes far beyond the scoreboard, to the type of person she is, the type of atmosphere Coach Pugh creates with his team and the type of person Laney is.

"It's one of those moments we'll all remember for a long time."

Pugh and trainer Nikki Fernandez are two of Smith's biggest fans, and both were at Arrowhead to support the Patriots kicker.

"I have two season tickets and I wasn't going to go to the game, but when they honored Laney, I just had to be there," Pugh said. "And Coach Nikki, our great trainer, has been with Laney since day one and I thought it was important that she be there too, so I gave her one of my tickets and we were both there to see Laney on the scoreboard getting honored and banging that drum."

Before the start of the season, Pugh talked about the role Smith played for his team.

"I have always thought that building character was one of the most important elements for any coach or teacher," Pugh said. "When she walked onto the field the first day of practice she was treated with respect. And she earned the job by being the best kicker we had in camp. She came out day one and it was clear she was our best kicker."

Smith, a senior, has been a varsity soccer player at Truman the past three years, and she said playing football was no different than soccer.

"I've played soccer at Truman and I wanted to try something new," she said. "I was talking to my family and talking to a friend of mine and we went out on the Truman football field and I was kicking 25-yard field goals, so I decided to try out.

"There was a little bit of pressure the first practice because I was a girl, and I was new to the team. But the guys went out of their way to make me feel welcome, so did Coach Pugh and our coaches. It was a great experience, just like going to the Chiefs game."