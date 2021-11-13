Grain Valley outlasts Raytown in 3OT to capture district title

Michael Smith

The Grain Valley defense was gassed.

Players were breathing hard, some had hands on their hips trying to catch their breath. That’s because the host Eagles were in an overtime thriller in Friday’s Class 5 District 7 championship game against Raytown.

The Eagles’ defense played well during regulation, only allowing 10 points. But in overtime, the Eagles surrendered three touchdown runs of 6, 6 and 7 yards to Blue Jays senior running back Zahmari Gary. The senior was having success on outside runs. So when Raytown narrowed the gap to one point at the end of the third overtime, it decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win.

A seemingly tired Grain Valley defense had to try to stop Gary from beating them on an outside run. The Eagles did just that.

Sophomore linebacker Cole Elliott read the play and wrapped Gary up to slow him down. That allowed three other Eagles to come in and finish the tackle at the 3-yard line to secure an exciting 38-37 overtime win at Moody Murry Memorial Field.

“I looked ahead of me and their guy was looking at me,” Elliott said. “I knew he was going to come and block me. I knew it was coming outside, so I just got my keys, read it and made the play.”

The Eagles advance to next Friday’s Class 5 quarterfinals for the second consecutive year and will take on Suburban Middle Six foe Fort Osage, which edged Platte County 22-20 in the District 8 final.

For the most part, the Grain Valley defense kept Raytown in check during regulation. Until the fourth quarter, it had surrendered only field goals.

With the way the defense was playing, it seemed like the Eagles’ slim 10-9 lead might hold. However, the Blue Jays immediately responded on their next possession when Gary broke free on an outside run for a 77-yard touchdown. Quarterback Nate Whitebear ran in the two-point conversion to put Raytown ahead 17-10.

Grain Valley had to punt on its next possession. On its possession, Raytown ran down the clock to leave the Eagles just 52 seconds to score a tying touchdown after downing a punt at the Grain Valley 45.

Before the drive, junior quarterback Caleb Larson had thrown only three passes. On this possession, he completed 5 of 7 pass attempts and capped it off with an 11-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Keagan Hart with no time remaining in regulation.

“Our game plan was to hammer the run,” Larson said. “We saw some weaknesses in their run defense. We needed to execute in the first half and we just couldn’t do it. We came out in the second half with a different plan and just really handled the pressure.”

The moment didn’t rattle Larson, who finished 8 of 13 for 137 yards and two scores. He also ran the ball 18 times for 66 yards.

“It’s been a long road,” said Larson, who is in his first year as the starting varsity quarterback. “In my first game, I was nervous and couldn’t focus. But as the season has gone along, I have grown and have been able to handle pressure.”

Hart, who missed the last two games with a broken finger, fought through the pain and had his hand wrapped up. Playing mostly defense at safety, Hart got few snaps at receiver this season but was forced into action because of an ankle injury that sidelined No. 1 receiver Logan Pratt.

“I knew what I could do from practice,” Hart said. “If it wasn’t for our people up front, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.

“I fought through the pain but it has had time to heal with the bye week and playing against – no offense – a not as good team last week. It helped my hand get better.”

Grain Valley head coach David Allie praised Hart for his effort in stepping into the receiver role for the first time since early in the season.

“That’s just the kind of athlete he is,” Allie said. “He knows what to do. We even put him in at tight end, too. We got him on the post corner in overtime and Larson got it to him to send it to overtime. He’s a great competitor.”

The junior came up huge with 93 yards on four catches for two touchdowns. His most important one came during Grain Valley’s third overtime drive. On third-and-goal from the 10, he caught a pass near the left pylon for a TD to make it 38-31. Freshman running back DJ Harris’ touchdown runs of 15 and 9 yards in the first two overtime possessions helped set up that moment.

“He was our weapon,” Larson said of Hart. “He was under the radar because I don’t think Raytown knew if he was going to play or not and that worked in our favor there.”

Raytown started off the scoring after junior Tamarian Cashier recovered an Eagle fumble at the Grain Valley 26. That eventually led to a 31-yard field goal from Maziah Hamchsoui to make it 3-0.

Grain Valley’s defense held strong in the first quarter, forcing two turnovers on downs when Raytown had the ball on the Eagles’ side of the field. The latter stop came on a fourth-and-one from the Grain Valley 39.

After Grain Valley failed to get a first down on its first three possessions, Larson hit Hart on a 5-yard out, and he outran the defense along the left sideline for a 61-yard catch-and-run to put the Eagles ahead 7-3.

Late in the first half, Grain Valley still led by four but a muffed exchanged on a handoff between Larson and running back Jaxon Wyatt led to a fumble and it was recovered by Raytown senior linebacker Derrick Buycks. He returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Jays a 9-7 lead with 31 seconds left in the first half after a missed extra point.

Later in the third period, Hart recovered Raytown’s muffed punt to set up Grain Valley at the Raytown 25 once again. The Eagles didn’t miss an opportunity to score this time as kicker Austin Schmitt booted a 36-yard field goal to put his team up 10-9 with 11:21 left.

The Eagles lost the lead after Gary’s big run, but Larson, Hart and the Eagles defense pulled off some late game heroics to win it.