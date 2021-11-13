Lee's Summit North shuts down Joplin to advance to state semifinal

Dave McQueen

PrepsKC Staff Writer

With dominating defense from start to finish, Lee’s Summit North could get away with its offense fluttering and sputtering for a half Friday night.

It’s not that the defense stepped it up in the second half of North’s 21-0 victory over Joplin in the Class 6 District 3 championship game on the Broncos’ home field. From the opening kickoff the Broncos put the clamps on Joplin and made the first district football championship in school history seem all but secured.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a little nail-biting in the second half as North’s offense froze up on the bitterly cold night. North (11-1) had Joplin (10-2) in a stranglehold, but the Broncos’ 14-0 lead still seemed a little shaky.

“We were struggling,” Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee said. “Whenever we’re struggling that means we’re either doing a bad job or the (opposing) defense is doing a good job. And it was both.”

North’s defense, though, was just too good to let Joplin take advantage of the situation. The Broncos held Joplin to 139 total yards while forcing four turnovers. Quarterback Always Wright (yes, that’s his real name), who had more than 2,100 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season, managed just 68 yards and was picked off twice. Their running game, with two backs with a combined 1,200 yards, managed only 71 yards on 30 carries.

Joplin only had one drive reach the red zone in the first half and never crossed midfield in the second half.

“They’ve been playing well really all year, and they’ve been getting better and better,” Mozee said of his defense. “They came out ready to go tonight and I’m glad they did. That’s how we won the game.”

North took the 14-0 lead with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter. Quarterback Tre Baker scored the first on a 1-yard sneak that capped a 75-yard drive.

Two plays after North defensive back DeAndre Beasley picked off a Wright pass at midfield, Baker connected with wide receiver Devin Blayney for a 62-yard catch-and-run TD. Blayney finished with six catches for 149 yards.

Baker had 227 passing yards and two TDs, but he spent most of the second half scrambling out of the pocket from a fierce Joplin pass rush. Penalties (the Broncos had 12 for 105 yards) piled up, one of them wiping out a Quincey Baker TD run. That possession ended with a blocked field goal attempt.

North appeared to get a break with a muffed punt return recovered at the Joplin 1-yard line, only to fumble the ball away on the next play.

“They started sending some pressure,” Tre Baker said. “We got confused a couple of times. A lot of it was me sending it the wrong way and we just didn’t pick it up.”

Still, the defense kept Joplin pinned in its own territory and unable to take advantage. And when Tre Baker led the Broncos on a clock-killing drive that ended with an 8-yard TD pass to Tanner Howes late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos’ celebration could finally begin.

“It didn’t necessarily put some stress on us, but it did put a little burden on our back,” said North defensive back Kade Williams, who had one of the Broncos’ interceptions. “We knew we were going to get it done, and we knew our offense was going to do what they do, which they did at the end.”

North, which had reached the district final (which doubles as the state quarterfinal) only once before, now faces St. Louis power CBC, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in a Class 6 state semifinal in St. Louis.